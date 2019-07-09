×

Camryn Manheim Running for SAG-AFTRA Secretary-Treasurer

By
Dave McNary

Camryn Manheim is running for SAG-AFTRA secretary-treasurer — the second-highest elected post in the union — as part of the slate for the re-election of union president Gabrielle Carteris.

Manheim’s endorsers include Marcia Gay Harden, Deborah Messing, Chad Lowe, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Jennifer Love Hewitt, Maria Bello, LisaGay Hamilton, Dylan McDermott and Cheryl Hines. Election ballots will be mailed to dues-current members on July 29 and will be tabulated on August 28. SAG-AFTRA represents about 160,000 performers.

Carteris, who has been president since 2016, is facing challenges for the post from Matthew Modine and current secretary-treasurer Jane Austin. Unite for Strength and United Screen Actors Nationwide — which have been the ruling factions at the union for the past decade with an emphasis on pragmatic policies — unveiled Manheim’s candidacy on Tuesday.

“She is a powerful force who works the contracts and has real life experience running her own successful business,” Carteris said. “Camryn is a dynamic, out-of-the box thinker and problem solver. She is invested in our members’ needs not only for today, but for the future. Camryn’s focus and drive are incredible assets for keeping our union strong and successful.”

Mannheim’s credits include ABC’s “The Practice,” CBS’s “Ghost Whisperer,” the 2005 mini-series “Elvis,” and “Person of Interest.” In 1998 she won the Primetime Emmy Award for outstanding supporting actress in a drama series for her work on “The Practice.”

“Our industry is in the midst of a major transformation,” she said. “I am eager to use my loud voice to stand up for SAG-AFTRA members and level the playing field, especially when it comes to the powerful media conglomerates. Coming from a long line of union activists, I understand the challenges that we face. I am known for being street smart, business savvy, outspoken, and a fierce advocate. I am well equipped to greet these upcoming challenges. I will apply my 30 years of experience as both a union member and businesswoman to fight for our financial security.”

