Camryn Manheim Joins ABC Pilot ‘Stumptown’

Camryn Manheim has been cast in the ABC drama pilot “Stumptown,” Variety has learned.

Inspired by the graphic novel “Stumptown” by Greg Rucka, the project follows Dex Parios (Cobie Smulders), a strong, assertive, and unapologetically sharp-witted army veteran working as a P.I. in Portland, Oregon. With a complicated personal history and only herself to rely on, she solves other people’s messes with a blind eye toward her own.

Manheim will play Lt. Roberta Volk, Hoffman’s (Michael Ealy) superior officer on the Portland Police Department, and she has a no-nonsense, big city vibe. Her path crosses with Dex when she supervises Hoffman’s investigation into a kidnapping case.

Manheim joins previously announced cast members Smulders, Ealy, Mark Webber, and Adrian Martinez.

Manheim previously won both a Golden Globe and an Emmy Award for her role on the David E. Kelley legal drama “The Practice,” which aired on ABC. Her other recent credits include the Paramount Network miniseries “Waco” and the upcoming anthology series “Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings” at Netflix. Last season, Manheim was a series regular on the CBS comedy series “Living Biblically.”

She is repped by UTA, Framework Entertainment, and Stone Genow.

Jason Richman will serve as writer and executive producer on “Stumptown,” with Rucka, Matthew Southworth, and Justin Greenwood also executive producing along with Ruben Fleischer and Dave Bernad via The District. James Griffiths will executive produce and direct the pilot. ABC Studios will produce.