Cameron Boyce’s Death Was Caused by Epilepsy, Autopsy Report Says

Alex Stedman

Cameron Boyce Dead
Disney Channel actor Cameron Boyce’s death was tied to his epilepsy, a report from the Los Angeles Country Medical Examiner-Coroner revealed on Tuesday.

Boyce died on July 6 at the age of 20. The coroner’s report called it a “sudden unexpected death in epilepsy.”

The coroner’s findings are consistent with his family’s previous statement, which attributed his death to a seizure from epilepsy. “Cameron’s tragic passing was due to a seizure as a result of an ongoing medical condition, and that condition was epilepsy,” the statement, issued a few days after his death, read.

Boyce was best known for his roles on Disney Channel series “Jesse” from 2011 to 2015, and the three “Descendants” movies as Carlos de Vil, the son of Cruella de Vil. He’s set to appear in the upcoming third movie in the series, which canceled its red carpet premiere in honor of Boyce earlier this month. Disney Channel said in a statement at the time of the cancellation that it would be making a donation to non-profit the Third Project instead, and that it will dedicate the “Descendants 3” telecast in his memory.

His other credits include Disney Junior’s “Jake and the Never Land Pirates” and Disney XD’s series “Gamer’s Guide to Pretty Much Everything.” He also played Adam Sandler’s son in “Grown-Ups” and “Grown-Ups 2.”

