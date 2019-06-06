CAA Calls David Simon, Meredith Stiehm Claims ‘Preposterous’ in Packaging Fee Lawsuit Response

CAA has asked a judge to dismiss claims made against the agency by showrunners David Simon and Meredith Stiehm as part of the Writers Guild of America’s lawsuit against four Hollywood talent agencies over the issue of packaging fees.

CAA’s response to the WGA lawsuit filed in April asserts that the statute of limitations has long since run out on Simon and Stiehm’s ability to file a legal claim in relation to the dealmaking the two describe in the lawsuit. Stiehm and Simon were among eight guild members listed as plaintiffs along with the WGA in the suit.

The response, filed Thursday in Los Angeles Superior Court, also asserts that there are records to show that Stiehm should have been aware of the packaging fee arrangement on her CBS drama “Cold Case.” CAA asserts that Simon waived his right to sue after reaching a $30,000 settlement with the agency over the packaging arrangement on his 1990s NBC drama “Homicide: Life on the Street.”