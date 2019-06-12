CAA TV Talent Head Michael Katcher Joins FX As Executive VP of Casting

Michael Katcher is headed to FX.

Katcher, the longtime head of the television talent department at CAA, has been named to the newly-created role of executive vice president of casting for FX Entertainment. In his new role, Katcher will report to Gina Balian and Nick Grad, co-presidents of original programming for FX Entertainment, and Sharon Klein, executive vice president of casting for Disney Television Studios and FX Entertainment.

“Michael is spectacular at what he does,” said Balian and Grad. “He has a keen ability to spot the greatest talent and cultivate enduring collaborative relationships. Those skills will be a great asset in casting and attracting talent to the network and studio. We couldn’t be more excited to welcome him to the FX team.”

In his new role, Katcher will have oversight of all casting and talent strategy for FX Networks and FX Productions. He joins FX after 17 years at CAA, where his client list included A-listers such as Viola Davis, Glenn Close, Kiefer Sutherland, Laura Dern, and many more.

Before he was at CAA, Katcher was vice president of casting for CBS, overseeing hit shows like “Everybody Loves Raymond” and “King of Queens.” Other shows he has helped cast include “The Wonder Years,” “The Larry Sanders Show,” and “3rd Rock From the Sun.”

Katcher’s hiring comes less than two weeks after FX announced a restructuring of their original programming team. Eric Schrier was named to the new role of president of FX Entertainment, while Balian was elevated to her current position alongside Grad.

FX was among the assets acquired by Disney upon the completion of the 21st Century Fox-Disney merger earlier this year. In a recent Variety cover story, Landgraf spoke about how he sees FX thriving under the Disney umbrella.

“The ability to support what Disney is working to do in terms of building large aggregators that can get to very substantial audiences — big distribution is really exciting and is a much more viable pathway for us than trying to scale up a single branded service,” he said.