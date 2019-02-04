CAA’s Scott Lonker Named President of Jimmy Kimmel and Brent Montgomery’s Kimmelot

Veteran CAA agent Scott Lonker has been named president of Kimmelot, the new media entity created by Jimmy Kimmel and Wheelhouse Entertainment CEO Brent Montgomery.

“I have had the dream job at CAA – not just because of our talented, maverick clients, but also because of the incredible team of friends who I’ve been in the trenches with from the beginning,” said Lonker in a statement. “Only an opportunity of this magnitude, and working closely and directly on creative with the likes of Jimmy and Brent – could have propelled this change. I am beyond appreciative for the support of my colleagues at CAA, and plan to continue being able to work with them as we grow Kimmelot in the coming months and years.”

Lonker has worked as a TV packaging agent for CAA’s alternative TV department in New York for almost eight years. He has represented unscripted producers such as “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” and “Deal or No Deal” production company Truly Original, “Lip Sync Battle” producer Matador, “Great American Baking Show” company Love Productions, and others. He also packaged Netflix and Radical Media’s “My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman,” and CNN’s “Race for the White House” and “American Dynasties: The Kennedys.” He also represents filmmakers Joe Berlinger, RJ Cutler, and Nick Cannon and his NCredible Entertainment.

Beginning his career in the William Morris Agency mailroom in 1998, Lonker later spent time as VP of unscripted development at A&E Television Networks.

Kimmelot, which operates under the Wheelhouse Entertainment banner, creates unscripted, scripted, digital, app- and mobile-based content, and more. Its initial project are focused on comedy, said the company.

“I could not be more excited,” said Kimmel. “Scott is smart, creative, experienced and well-liked and, while the fact that he decided to leave a great job at CAA to run Kimmelot does make me question his instincts, I’m sure it will all work out fine.”