CAA Nixes Annual Emmys Party, Donates to Motion Picture and Television Fund

Amid the ongoing conflict between the Writers Guild of America and the Association of Talent Agencies over packaging fees and agency-affiliated production, CAA, UTA and WME have canceled their annual pre-Emmys parties, and CAA announced Thursday that it is instead making a donation to the Motion Picture & Television Fund’s community programs fund.

“As long-time supporters of the Motion Picture & Television Fund, we are honored to make this donation to the Community Programs Fund, which provides exceptional resources to those in our community in very challenging and trying circumstances,” said CAA managing partner Steve Lafferty. “At CAA, we subscribe to the belief that when we take care of each other, good things happen. In light of the challenges facing so many in our industry today, we are proud to support the MPTF, which, for almost a century, has been dedicated to doing good work for people in our own community in difficult times.”

CAA said that its donation will go toward social services and charitable assistance programs to offer emotional and financial relief.

“Since 1921, MPTF’s legacy of providing a safety net for our community has been a testament to our industry’s commitment to ‘taking care of our own,'” said MPTF CEO and president Bob Beitcher. “CAA has always stood strong in its own support of MPTF, and we and those we serve are incredibly grateful for their very generous contribution. CAA is playing its part in supporting MPTF and the entertainment industry community.”