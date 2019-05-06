×
E! Cancels Busy Philipps Late-Night Talk Show After Seven Months

By
Variety Staff

Busy Tonight Review
CREDIT: Jordin Althaus/E! Entertainment

E! has pulled the plug on “Busy Tonight,” the late-night talk show hosted by actor Busy Philipps, after seven months.

Busy Tonight” bowed Oct. 28 and airedSunday through Wednesday in the 10 p.m. slot before moving in January to a Monday-Thursday 11 p.m. rotation. The half-hour series blended celebrity interviews with comedy bits. Philipps broke the news of the cancellation in a tweet sent late Sunday night. The final installment will air May 16.

Philipps, known for her roles on NBC’s “Freaks and Geeks” and ABC’s “Cougar Town,” was billed as “Hollywood’s unfiltered best friend.” Philipps said she hopes to find a new home for the show.

“Busy Tonight’s last episode for E! will air Thursday, May 16 with a special celebratory half-hour,” E! said in a statement. “Busy is a hilarious and charismatic talent and we are grateful to the entire ‘Busy Tonight’ team who has delivered countless laughs and heartwarming moments in what will be over 100 episodes.”

News of the cancellation brought praise via Twitter from industry notables including Debra Messing and Angela Kinsey.

“That is a huge disappointment especially because you created something that was uplifting, joyous, original &uniquely yours,” Messing wrote.

Caissie St. Onge served as exec producer and showrunner on “Busy Tonight.” Tina Fey was also among the show’s exec producers.

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

