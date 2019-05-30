BTF Media Launches BTF Pink Unit

In a clear nod to the neo-feminist movement spurred by current #metoo activism, Miami-based BTF Media has launched a new development and production arm to be 100% led by women. The new division, BTF Pink Unit, aims to foster gender parity and bolster more women in the audiovisual sector.

BTF Media is best known for its television hits “Hasta Que Te Conocí” and “El Secreto de Selena,” the latter about the iconic Tex-Mex singer who was killed by her manager. The 13-episode series is based on the eponymous non-fiction book by Puerto Rican journalist María Celeste Arrarás.

“At BTF we have always believed in the importance of diversity. That is why it is a priority for us to continue expanding the spectrum of opportunities to more women within industry,” said Ivonne Vela, communication coordinator at BTF Media.

BTF Pink Unit is already in pre-production on two projects that will shoot in Mexico and Spain.

Co-founded by Ricardo Coeto and Francisco Cordero, BTF Media has forged strategic alliances with key companies in its bid to capture an ever-expanding market for Hispanic content.

In recent news, BTF Media inked a six-project pact with Vince Gerardis, a co-executive producer on “Game of Thrones,” which will focus on Latino stories based on literary sources.

At Conecta Fiction 2017, Disney and BTF Media announced an alliance, which would entail five new projects over the next two years. These included “El Secreto de Selena” and “El César,” based on the life of Mexican boxer, Julio César Chávez.

At MipCancun, BTF Media and Sony Music Spain unveiled a strategic content production alliance to produce bio-series on Spanish music legends Isabel Pantoja and Joaquín Sabina.