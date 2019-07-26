Bryan Cranston Sets Overall Deal With Warner Bros. TV

Bryan Cranston is the latest name to join the rush of content deals which are sweeping the business.

The actor and his Moonshot Entertainment production banner have signed a new overall deal with Warner Bros’ TV Group. The deal is described as an exclusive multi-year pact for Cranston’s producing services.

Under the pact, Cranston and his Moonshot producing partner James Degus will develop original television series ideas across multiple platforms including streaming, cable, broadcast and digital. Moonshot’s series will be produced in association with either Warner Bros. TV, Warner Horizon Scripted Television, Warner Bros. Animation or Blue Ribbon Content, WBTV’s digital division, depending on the platform.

“I launched the company six years ago with an insatiable curiosity to discover unique, character-based storytelling, which has been a key to Moonshot’s success. My producing partner, James Degus, and I are excited to continue the journey at Warner Bros., where we will expand on an eclectic slate of ideas that aim to connect with the heart and mind,” said Cranston in a statement.

Prior to joining WBTVG, Moonshot produced the highly acclaimed crime drama series “Sneaky Pete,” which ran for three seasons on Amazon before being canceled last month. Cranston co-created the series, played a recurring role, and served as executive producer with Degus. The actor is of course best known for his role on the AMC drama series “Breaking Bad,” which was produced by Sony Pictures TV where he used to be set up. He won the Emmy for lead actor in a drama series four times for playing the infamous Walter White.

Cranston’s shingle also produced the HBO TV movie “All the Way,” in which her starred as President Lyndon B. Johnson, receiving an Emmy nom for the role. Cranston and Degus’ most recent venture is the upcoming Showtime limited drama series “Your Honor,” in which Cranston stars and exec produces alongside Degus. “Your Honor” is described as a legal thriller that rips through all strata of New Orleans society. Cranston will play a respected judge whose son is involved in a hit-and-run that leads to a high-stakes game of lies, deceit and impossible choices. The series is based on the Israeli series “Kvodo.”