×

Bryan Cranston Sets Overall Deal With Warner Bros. TV

By
Will Thorne

Staff Writer

Will's Most Recent Stories

View All
Bryan Cranston
CREDIT: James Gourley/REX/Shutterstock

Bryan Cranston is the latest name to join the rush of content deals which are sweeping the business.

The actor and his Moonshot Entertainment production banner have signed a new overall deal with Warner Bros’ TV Group. The deal is described as an exclusive multi-year pact for Cranston’s producing services.

Under the pact, Cranston and his Moonshot producing partner James Degus will develop original television series ideas across multiple platforms including streaming, cable, broadcast and digital. Moonshot’s series will be produced in association with either Warner Bros. TV, Warner Horizon Scripted Television, Warner Bros. Animation or Blue Ribbon Content, WBTV’s digital division, depending on the platform.

“I launched the company six years ago with an insatiable curiosity to discover unique, character-based storytelling, which has been a key to Moonshot’s success. My producing partner, James Degus, and I are excited to continue the journey at Warner Bros., where we will expand on an eclectic slate of ideas that aim to connect with the heart and mind,” said Cranston in a statement.

Related

Prior to joining WBTVG, Moonshot produced the highly acclaimed crime drama series “Sneaky Pete,” which ran for three seasons on Amazon before being canceled last month. Cranston co-created the series, played a recurring role, and served as executive producer with Degus. The actor is of course best known for his role on the AMC drama series “Breaking Bad,” which was produced by Sony Pictures TV where he used to be set up. He won the Emmy for lead actor in a drama series four times for playing the infamous Walter White.

Cranston’s shingle also produced the HBO TV movie “All the Way,” in which her starred as President Lyndon B. Johnson, receiving an Emmy nom for the role. Cranston and Degus’ most recent venture is the upcoming Showtime limited drama series “Your Honor,” in which Cranston stars and exec produces alongside Degus. “Your Honor” is described as a legal thriller that rips through all strata of New Orleans society. Cranston will play a respected judge whose son is involved in a hit-and-run that leads to a high-stakes game of lies, deceit and impossible choices. The series is based on the Israeli series “Kvodo.”

More TV

  • Bryan Cranston

    Bryan Cranston Sets Overall Deal With Warner Bros. TV

    Bryan Cranston is the latest name to join the rush of content deals which are sweeping the business. The actor and his Moonshot Entertainment production banner have signed a new overall deal with Warner Bros’ TV Group. The deal is described as an exclusive multi-year pact for Cranston’s producing services. Under the pact, Cranston and [...]

  • Naomi Watts Luce

    Naomi Watts 'Thrilled' for 'Game of Thrones' Spin-Off

    Naomi Watts is on a career high. The two-time Oscar nominee’s name is buzzing all over the industry thanks to her recent starring roles on film and TV, like Showtime’s “The Loudest Voice” and HBO’s upcoming “Game of Thrones” prequel. “I’m super thrilled,” Watts told Variety at the premiere of her latest film “Luce” about [...]

  • Sharon Tate Mansion Muder House

    Sharon Tate's 1969 Murder Began a Sorry Chapter in Hollywood History

    Sony opens Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood” on July 26, close to the 50th anniversary of the murder of Sharon Tate and four others. A front-page Variety story on Aug. 11, 1969, two days after the killings, said police described the scene as “a ritualistic mass murder.” Showbiz has since then [...]

  • Big Mouth Netflix

    'Big Mouth' Renewed for Three More Seasons at Netflix

    Netflix has picked up animated comedy “Big Mouth” for Seasons 4, 5, and 6, Variety has confirmed. The renewal is part of a new multi-year deal the streamer has signed with newly-formed animation company Brutus Pink. The company is comprised of Nick Kroll, Andrew Goldberg, Mark Levin and Jennifer Flackett, the team behind the series. Under the [...]

  • Variety Cord Cutting Placeholder Cable

    Fox Regional Sports Nets Go Dark on Dish

    Contract talks between satellite-broadcaster Dish and a passel of regional sports cable networks in process of being sold by Walt Disney have reached an impasse, meaning that Dish subscribers are at present not able to gain access to outlets such as Fox Sports Arizona and Fox Sports SportsTime Ohio. In almost all cases, the 16 [...]

  • Mahershala Ali Variety Actors on Actors

    Mahershala Ali Joins 'Ramy' Season 2 in Guest Role

    Mahershala Ali is having a busy summer. In the space of the last two weeks, the two-time Academy Award winner has been nominated for an Emmy, was unveiled as the face of Marvel’s new “Blade” reboot during a surprise Comic-Con appearance, and is now set to join season 2 of the Hulu comedy “Ramy.” Ali, [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad