Bryan Cranston Showtime Series ‘Your Honor’ Casts Carmen Ejogo, Isiah Whitlock Jr.

Carmen Ejogo Isiah Whitlock Jr
CREDIT: Ejogo: Courtesy of Jim Spellman/Whitlock: Courtesy of Leslie Hassler

The upcoming Showtime drama series “Your Honor” has added Carmen Ejogo and Isiah Whitlock Jr. to its cast as series regulars.

The pair join previously announced series lead Bryan Cranston. Cranston stars as a respected New Orleans judge whose son is involved in a hit-and-run that leads to a high-stakes game of lies, deceit and impossible choices. The series also stars Michael Stuhlbarg, Sofia Black-D’Elia, and Hunter Doohan.

Ejogo will play Lee Delamere, a smart lawyer at a moneyed law firm whose passionate pursuit of justice pulls her back into the New Orleans criminal justice system. Ejogo is known for her appearances in films such as “Selma,” the “Fantastic Beasts” franchise, and “The Purge: Anarchy.” On the television side, she recently starred in the third season of “True Detective” at HBO as well as Starz’ “The Girlfriend Experience,” and will appear in the upcoming “Madam C.J. Walker” series for Netflix.

She is repped by WME and Untitled Entertainment.

Whitlock will play Charlie, who is the oldest and best friend of Michael Desiato (Cranston). Charlie is a rising political star in New Orleans, who will do anything to protect his best friend. Whitlock is best known for his role as corrupt state senator Clay Davis on HBO’s “The Wire.” His film credits include “The Old Man & the Gun,” “BlacKkKlansman,” “Chi-Raq,” “Goodfellas,” and “Pieces of April.” He is repped by Cornerstone Talent Agency, Liebman Entertainment, and Schreck Rose.

Your Honor” is slated to go into production this fall. The series is an adaptation of the Israeli drama “Kvodo” created by on Ninio and Shlomo Mashiach. Robert and Michelle King serve as executive producers on this version along with Liz Glotzer. Peter Moffat will serve as showrunner and executive producer in addition to writing multiple episodes. Edward Berger is directing the first three episodes and executive producing. Alon Aranya and Rob Golenberg of Scripted World and James Degus of Moonshot Entertainment also serve as executive producers. The series is produced by CBS Television Studios in association with King Size Productions.

