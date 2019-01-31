×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Bryan Cranston to Star in Showtime Limited Series ‘Your Honor’

By

TV Reporter

Joe's Most Recent Stories

View All
Bryan Cranston
CREDIT: James Gourley/REX/Shutterstock

Bryan Cranston has signed on for the lead role in the upcoming Showtime limited series “Your Honor,” Variety has learned.

Cranston will also serve as executive producer on the 10-episode series, described as a legal thriller that rips through all strata of New Orleans society. Cranston will star as a respected judge whose son is involved in a hit-and-run that leads to a high-stakes game of lies, deceit and impossible choices. The series is based on the Israeli series “Kvodo,” which was created by Ron Ninio and Shlomo Mashiach, produced by Ram Landes, and airs on the country’s Yes TV.

Peter Moffat will serve as showrunner on “Your Honor” in addition to writing multiple episodes, including the first episode. Robert and Michelle King will also executive produce via their King Size Productions banner along with Liz Glotzer, Alon Aranya and Rob Golenberg of Scripted World, and James Degus. CBS Television Studios, where the Kings are under an overall deal, will produce. The series will go into production in New Orleans later this year.

“Peter, Michelle and Robert have crafted an original thriller with gut-wrenching suspense, raw emotion and moral complexity,” said Gary Levine, president of entertainment for Showtime Networks. “And we are simply ecstatic that Bryan Cranston, one of the planet’s finest actors, shares our enthusiasm and has agreed to play the lead. I can’t wait to shoot ‘Your Honor’ and show it to the world!”

Related

Cranston received near universal acclaim for his role on the AMC drama series “Breaking Bad.” He won the Emmy for lead actor in a drama series four times for that series. He is also well-known for playing family patriarch Hal on the comedy series “Malcolm in the Middle,” which earned him an additional three Emmy nominations. His recent TV roles include “Sneaky Pete”–which he also co-created and executive produces–and appearances on shows like “Curb Your Enthusiasm” and “Philip K. Dick’s Electric Dreams.”

On the feature side, Cranston has starred in films like “Argo,” “Trumbo,” “Godzilla,” “The Infiltrator,” “Power Rangers,” and “Last Flag Flying.”

He is repped by UTA.

Popular on Variety

  • Writer/director Debra Eisenstadt poses for a

    'Imaginary Order' Director Experienced Sexism on Her Own Set

  • Alan Alda Reflects on His Life

    Alan Alda Reflects on His Life as An Actor

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    Inside Michael Jackson Sex Abuse Documentary 'Leaving Neverland'

  • Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies

    Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies on His Accusers

  • Jada Pinkett Smith on Oscars Female

    Jada Pinkett Smith on Diversity of This Year's Oscar Nominations: 'We're Making Strides'

  • Mindy Kaling photographed by Victoria Stevens

    Mindy Kaling on How Writers' Rooms Have Changed Since 'The Office'

  • Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

    Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

  • Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

    Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

  • James McAvoy Reveals Origins of Patricia

    James McAvoy Reveals Patricia's 'Kinky' Origins for 'Glass'

  • Lupita Nyongo Michael B Jordan

    Michael B. Jordan and Lupita Nyong'o Can't Say 'No' in This 'Black Panther' Q&A

More TV

  • Bryan Cranston

    Bryan Cranston to Star in Showtime Limited Series 'Your Honor'

    Bryan Cranston has signed on for the lead role in the upcoming Showtime limited series “Your Honor,” Variety has learned. Cranston will also serve as executive producer on the 10-episode series, described as a legal thriller that rips through all strata of New Orleans society. Cranston will star as a respected judge whose son is involved in a [...]

  • Too Much TV, Little IP

    So Much TV, Too Little IP Yields Writers Rich Rewards

    The sheer volume of television out there is changing how precious intellectual property is foraged, acquired and ultimately used. Demand in the book-to-TV adaptation market is rising, according to a number of industry insiders, and hunger for source material has shifted from the feature film business to television. Considering Netflix’s content spending spree, Disney’s superhero [...]

  • 'Fuller House' Renewed for Fifth and

    'Fuller House' Renewed for Fifth and Final Season at Netflix

    Netflix has renewed “Fuller House” for a fifth and final season, the streamer announced Thursday. “We’re saving the best for last,” series star Candace Cameron-Bure said in a video released on social media to announce the “farewell” season. The “Full House” continuation series stars original cast members Cameron-Bure as veterinarian and mom DJ Tanner, Jodie [...]

  • Editorial use onlyMandatory Credit: Photo by

    'New York Undercover' Reboot, Comedy 'Woman Up' Picked Up to Pilot at ABC

    ABC has given pilot orders to the “New York Undercover” reboot and the single-cam comedy “Woman Up” from Zoe Lister-Jones. Picking up 20 years after the end of the iconic series, “New York Undercover” will follow detectives Nat Gilmore and Melissa Ortiz as they investigate the city’s most dangerous criminals from Harlem to Battery Park. [...]

  • Super Bowl Halftime: Least-Memorable Performances in

    The Least-Memorable Super Bowl Halftime Performances in History

    After the power, presence and flash of Prince, Beyonce, Bruce Springsteen, U2 and Lady Gaga’s Super Bowl halftime performances — not to mention the controversy of this weekend’s Maroon 5-Travis Scott spot — it’s hard to believe that the big game’s intermission show used to consist of college marching bands along with performers like the [...]

  • Stan Lee arrives at the Los

    Stan Lee Remembered at Hollywood Tribute: His 'Greatest Creation Was Himself'

    Stan Lee may not have had the power of immortality, but his legacy and impact on pop culture will surely live on forever. Longtime friend and filmmaker Kevin Smith hosted “Excelsior! A Celebration of the Amazing, Fantastic, Incredible & Uncanny Life of Stan Lee” at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood on Wednesday night. Lee, [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad