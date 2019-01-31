Bryan Cranston to Star in Showtime Limited Series ‘Your Honor’

Bryan Cranston has signed on for the lead role in the upcoming Showtime limited series “Your Honor,” Variety has learned.

Cranston will also serve as executive producer on the 10-episode series, described as a legal thriller that rips through all strata of New Orleans society. Cranston will star as a respected judge whose son is involved in a hit-and-run that leads to a high-stakes game of lies, deceit and impossible choices. The series is based on the Israeli series “Kvodo,” which was created by Ron Ninio and Shlomo Mashiach, produced by Ram Landes, and airs on the country’s Yes TV.

Peter Moffat will serve as showrunner on “Your Honor” in addition to writing multiple episodes, including the first episode. Robert and Michelle King will also executive produce via their King Size Productions banner along with Liz Glotzer, Alon Aranya and Rob Golenberg of Scripted World, and James Degus. CBS Television Studios, where the Kings are under an overall deal, will produce. The series will go into production in New Orleans later this year.

“Peter, Michelle and Robert have crafted an original thriller with gut-wrenching suspense, raw emotion and moral complexity,” said Gary Levine, president of entertainment for Showtime Networks. “And we are simply ecstatic that Bryan Cranston, one of the planet’s finest actors, shares our enthusiasm and has agreed to play the lead. I can’t wait to shoot ‘Your Honor’ and show it to the world!”

Cranston received near universal acclaim for his role on the AMC drama series “Breaking Bad.” He won the Emmy for lead actor in a drama series four times for that series. He is also well-known for playing family patriarch Hal on the comedy series “Malcolm in the Middle,” which earned him an additional three Emmy nominations. His recent TV roles include “Sneaky Pete”–which he also co-created and executive produces–and appearances on shows like “Curb Your Enthusiasm” and “Philip K. Dick’s Electric Dreams.”

On the feature side, Cranston has starred in films like “Argo,” “Trumbo,” “Godzilla,” “The Infiltrator,” “Power Rangers,” and “Last Flag Flying.”

He is repped by UTA.