×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Game of Thrones’: Bryan Cogman Confirms His Spinoff Isn’t Happening

By
Will Thorne

Staff Writer

Will's Most Recent Stories

View All
Game of Thrones Season 8
CREDIT: Courtesy of HBO

SPOILER ALERT: Do not keep reading unless you’ve seen “Game of Thrones” Season 8 Episode 2, titled “A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms.”

Veteran “Game of Thrones” writer Bryan Cogman has confirmed that his potential spinoff series from the HBO epic will not be going ahead.

“This is it for me in terms of Westeros,” Cogman told Variety. “It’s been a beautifully cathartic thing re-watching the series recently, it’s been ten years of my life.”

The most recent episode of the show, “A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms,” was Cogman’s last as a writer, and he says he “couldn’t think of a more beautiful episode to go out on.”

In the episode, Daenerys and Jon are interrupted in the middle of a rather important conversation. Jon had just told her that his real name is in fact Aegon Targaryen, and that therefore he is the rightful heir to the Iron Throne and, seemingly less important to Dany, her nephew.

Related

However, just as she is getting to grips with the consequences of this enormous revelation, Jon is saved by the horn.

“If you’re Jon and Dany, you’re probably the only two in that castle who are glad that the White Walkers just showed up. He would be saying to her, ‘OK, good talk let’s go, the end of the world is here, phew,’” jokes Cogman

Cogman reveals that when he submitted his first draft of the episode it came back from showrunners David Benioff and D. B. Weiss covered in red pen, which is when he realized the magnitude of the episode and how much work there was to do.

“It was a sea of red like blood dripping from my soul because it was a mess and they were right,” he says. “It was a lot of talking about stuff that had happened and asking questions the audience already knows.”

Eventually Cogman managed to wrangle the complicated script together, and he also adds that he and the showrunners had been “working towards” the heart-melting scene in which Jaime Lannister knights Brienne of Tarth “for quite some time.”

“David and Dan were pretty adamant, kicking ideas around in the writer’s room, that it not be on a hill at sunrise with their capes billowing in the wind,” Cogman says. “We wanted it to be the antithesis of that and subvert that trope.”

Cogman signed an overall deal with Amazon last year, where he will now focus his attention. He was one of one of five writers, along with Max Borenstein, Jane Goldman, Brian Helgeland and Carly Wray,  chosen to develop a new show in the “Game of Thrones” universe. HBO ordered the show being developed by Goldman to pilot in June, 2018.

More 'Game of Thrones'

  • Danny Game of Thrones

    'Game of Thrones': The Women of Westeros

  • Cersei season 8 Game of Thrones

    With 'Game of Thrones' Ending, What's Next for HBO?

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Picks Best

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Pick the Best Death Scenes

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their Wildest Fan Encounters

  • Kit Harington

    Kit Harington Plays 'Game of Thrones' Word Association

  • Variety Kit Harington Game of Thrones

    Kit Harington on 'Game of Thrones' Ending, Women of Westeros

More TV

  • Jussie Smollett

    Jussie Smollett Scandal: 'Empire' Cast Inks Letter Supporting Actor

    “Empire” stars Taraji P. Henson and Terrence Howard are appealing to Fox for their embattled co-star Jussie Smollett to return for the show’s sixth season. Henson, Howard, and the rest of the drama series’ top cast, penned an April 19 letter to Fox Entertainment CEO Charlie Collier, Disney TV Studios and ABC Entertainment chair Dana [...]

  • Sheryl Underwood and Mario LopezDaytime Emmy

    Daytime Emmys: New Procedures Aim to Avoid Repeat of Last Year's Winner Scandal

    A year after an awards debacle rocked the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences (NATAS) and nearly took down the Daytime Emmys, the organization has instituted new rules that officials hope have made this year’s proceedings fairer. One major one was to stop the practice of posting acting reel submissions from some key categories [...]

  • Game of Thrones Season 8

    'Game of Thrones': Bryan Cogman Confirms His Spinoff Isn't Happening

    SPOILER ALERT: Do not keep reading unless you’ve seen “Game of Thrones” Season 8 Episode 2, titled “A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms.” Veteran “Game of Thrones” writer Bryan Cogman has confirmed that his potential spinoff series from the HBO epic will not be going ahead. “This is it for me in terms of Westeros,” Cogman told Variety. [...]

  • Alex Gansa Howard Gordon

    'Homeland' Creators Ink Multi-Year Overall Deal at Sony

    Howard Gordon and Alex Gansa have signed a multi-year overall deal at Sony Pictures Television, Variety has confirmed. The new deal means the duo will depart their longtime home at 20th Century Fox Television. In addition to Gordon and Gansa, Sony’s current roster of creators under overall deals includes Norman Lear, Anthony Hemingway, Gloria Calderon Kellett, [...]

  • Mel Robbins - Season 1 -

    'The Mel Robbins Show' Picked Up for Fall Debut in Syndication

    Sony Pictures Television announced Tuesday that “The Mel Robbins Show,” its new one-hour syndicated talk show, has been picked up by Nexstar Media Group. The show will be hosted by author and speaker Mel Robbins. It will debut in syndication on Sept. 16 and clear 90% of U.S. television households. The list of station groups [...]

  • Ken Kercheval dead

    Ken Kercheval, Cliff Barnes on 'Dallas,' Dies at 83

    Ken Kercheval, who played oil tycoon Cliff Barnes, the rival of Larry Hagman’s J.R. Ewing on “Dallas,” has died. He was 83. A spokeswoman at Frist Funeral Home in Kercheval’s hometown of Clinton, Ind., confirmed his death on Wednesday to Variety, but did not provide additional information. Kercheval and Hagman were the only two stars who [...]

  • The CW Renews ‘All American,’ ‘The

    The CW Renews ‘All American,’ ‘The 100,’ ‘In The Dark’ and ‘Roswell, New Mexico’

    The CW has announced a flurry of renewals. Three of the network’s freshman shows, “All American,” “Roswell, New Mexico” and “In The Dark,” will return for second seasons, as well as “The 100,” which gets a seventh outing. This means that all five of The CW’s first-year shows, including the previously-renewed “Legacies” and “Charmed,” have [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad