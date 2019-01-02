×

Bruce Campbell to Host ‘Ripley’s Believe It or Not’ Reboot for Travel Channel

“Evil Dead” actor Bruce Campbell is set to host a reboot of the durable “Ripley’s Believe It or Not” format for Travel Channel.

Built around real-life stories from across the globe, each of the 10 hourlong episodes will be shot at Ripley Warehouse in Orlando, Fla. Campbell, Brad Bernstein, David Karabinas, Ron Bowman and Daniel A. Schwartz executive producing. The series is slated to premiere in the summer.

“As an actor, I’ve always been drawn toward material that is more ‘fantastic’ in nature, so I was eager and excited to partner with Travel Channel and ‘Ripley’s Believe It or Not’ on this new show,” Campbell said. “And because amazing things happen all around the world, we should have no shortage of unbelievable stories to share with a fresh new audience.”

“Ripley’s Believe It or Not” has a long history as a TV program dating back to its first iteration for NBC with host Robert Ripley in 1949. Actor Jack Palance hosted a version of the show for ABC from 1982-1986.

“Travel Channel fans have an insatiable curiosity about the world and sharing this wonderful and weird series with the next generation of fans is a thrill,” said Travel Channel general manager Jane Latman. “This entirely new version of Ripley’s is a fresh contemporary approach to the odd and unusual and will be jam-packed with larger-than-life characters, cool facts, history and science.”

