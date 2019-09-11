×
Former ‘Survivor’ Producer Released From Prison

By

Bruce Beresford Redman Bruce Beresford-Redman, the former "Survivor" producer poses for a photo at his home in Rancho Palos Verdes, Calif. Beresford-Redman is on trial for murder in the 2010 death of his wife, Monica Beresford-Redman, while the California couple was vacationing in Cancun, Mexico with their two children. Monica's family wants CBS not to air a prison diary made by Bruce Beresford-Redman this weekend for fear it will make him a sympathetic figure. He has been in a Mexican jail since February 2012TV-CBS-Prisoner's Camera, Rancho Palos Verdes, USA
CREDIT: Damian Dovarganes/AP/Shutterstoc

Bruce Beresford-Redman, an ex-producer of the reality television show “Survivor,” has been released from a Mexican prison after serving time for his wife’s murder.

Beresford-Redman was sentenced to 12 years in prison after he was convicted of killing his wife Mónica Burgos in 2010 while on a family vacation at the luxury Moon Palace Resort in Cancun. Investigators said Beresford-Redman killed his wife during a confrontation. Her bruised, naked body was found in a sewer.

Now after serving seven and a half years of his original sentence, KTLA reports that Beresford-Redmanand is living back in Southern California after being released from prison two months ago.

“Thanks, I really have no comment. I appreciate your interest,” Beresford-Redman told reporters who went to his home in Southern California. “Thank you. There’s no comment.”

The former producer was extradited to Mexico in 2012 after a judge ordered him to remain in the country. He also maintained his innocence throughout the case proceedings.

“I am accused of the murder of my wife Monica, a crime I did not commit,” he said in a video diary at the time.

The case was also the subject of a “48 Hours” special on CBS. In addition to “Survivor,” Beresford-Redman’s TV credits include reality shows “Pimp My Ride” and “The Restaurant.”

    Bruce Beresford-Redman, an ex-producer of the reality television show "Survivor," has been released from a Mexican prison after serving time for his wife's murder. Beresford-Redman was sentenced to 12 years in prison after he was convicted of killing his wife Mónica Burgos in 2010 while on a family vacation at the luxury Moon Palace Resort [...]

