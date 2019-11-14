×
‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ Renewed for Season 8 at NBC

BROOKLYN NINE-NINE -- "Honeymoon" Episode 601 -- Pictured: (l-r) Andre Braugher as Ray Holt, Joel McKinnon Miller as Scully, Dirk Blocker as Hitchcock, Chelsea Peretti as Gina Linetti, Terry Crews as Terry Jeffords, Joe Lo Truglio as Charles Boyle, Stephanie Beatriz as Rosa Diaz, Melissa Fumero as Amy Santiago, Andy Samberg as Jake Peralta -- (Photo by: Vivian Zink/NBC)
CREDIT: Vivian Zink/NBC

NBC has handed an early renewal to “Brooklyn Nine-Nine.”

Season 7 of the cop comedy isn’t set to premiere until Feb. 6 2020, but the network has already seen fit to order an eighth season. 

Brooklyn Nine-Nine” stars Andy Samberg, Andre Braugher, Terry Crews, Melissa Fumero, Stephanie Beatriz, Joe Lo Truglio, Dirk Blocker and Joel McKinnon Miller. Dan Goor, Michael Schur, Luke Del Tredici and David Miner are executive producers. Universal Television, Fremulon, Dr. Goor Productions and 3 Arts Entertainment produce.

During season 6 (its first on NBC after being canceled by Fox in 2018), “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” averaged a 1.2 rating and 3.2 million viewers overall in Live+Same Day ratings, according to Nielsen, which was up 15% in total sets of eyeballs versus the prior season on Fox.

After 35 days of linear and digital delayed viewing last season, the show grew to a 3.1 rating in 18-49 and 6.4 million viewers overall, according to NBC.

  BROOKLYN NINE-NINE -- "Honeymoon" Episode 601

    'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' Renewed for Season 8 at NBC

