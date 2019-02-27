‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ Renewed for Season 7 at NBC

NBC has renewed “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” for a seventh season, the network announced Wednesday.
However, this will only be the show’s second season airing on NBC. The show was infamously canceled at Fox last year, only to be revived at NBC shortly thereafter. Series producer Universal Television had also been in talks with Hulu to keep the series afloat, but the streaming service ultimately passed.
More to come…
Popular on Variety
Alfonso Cuaron Shows Off His Oscars
Best Fashion From the 2019 Oscars
Awkwafina on How She Would Fix the Oscars and the 'Crazy Rich Asians' Snub
Melissa McCarthy on Oscar Season Debacles: 'Someone Has to Poke Fun at It'
Bob Iger on Hostless Oscars: 'It's Been a Rollercoaster'
Elsie Fisher on Oscars Snub: 'I'm One of Those Losers!'
The 2019 Governors Ball by the Numbers
Hollywood Picks the Best Oscar Looks of All Time
Last Time I Cried at the Movies
How Alfonso Cuarón Filmed that 'Roma' Beach Scene in One Shot
Lawrence Tu, the chief legal officer of CBS Corp., has decided to leave the company, CBS disclosed in a filing Wednesday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Tu, who joined CBS in 2014 after serving as general counsel for Dell Inc., had decided to retire, according to a person familiar with the matter. He [...]
Former HBO exec David Levine has been named President of Television at Anonymous Content. Levine spent the past decade at HBO where he was EVP and Co-Head of Drama, and his departure from the network was announced earlier in February. In his new position at Anonymous, Levine will oversee the company’s TV division and will [...]
“Orange Is The New Black” and “American Pie” star Jason Biggs has been cast in the lead role opposite Maggie Lawson in the upcoming Fox multi-camera comedy pilot “Geniuses,” Variety has learned. Biggs will play Mike, an affable, enthusiastic dad and husband to Cay (Lawson), who is described as a true Jersey girl. While Mike is definitely not [...]
Production of “Zero Zero Zero” has been delayed by several months as a result of an on-set injury to star Andrea Riseborough, and political tensions in Mexico that disrupted the cocaine drama’s location schedule, Variety has learned exclusively. Riseborough was injured while shooting last year in Morocco, according to Riccardo Tozzi, founder of Cattleya, the [...]
Alanna Ubach has joined the cast of the untitled single-camera comedy pilot at ABC that hails from Hannah Simone, Variety has learned. Simone will star in, write, and executive produce the project, which is inspired by Simone’s family. In the project, Hannah (Simone) and her Indian-American immigrant father Sid have always been close, but after she [...]
Mike Vogel has been cast in the lead role for the forthcoming ABC pilot “Triangle.” He will play David Roman, an orphan who bounced between foster homes growing up. Roman’s life has always been a bit of a rollercoaster, but when the plot starts he is hoping to begin a new life with his daughter [...]
Disney+ is developing a scripted series that will focus on iconic Disney villains, Variety has learned from sources. The series is currently titled “Book of Enchantments” and will be based on the “Villains” book series penned by Serena Valentino. It will tell the origin stories of Disney characters like Ursula from “The Little Mermaid,” The Beast [...]