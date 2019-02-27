×
‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ Renewed for Season 7 at NBC

BROOKLYN NINE-NINE -- "Honeymoon" Episode 601 -- Pictured: (l-r) Andre Braugher as Ray Holt, Joel McKinnon Miller as Scully, Dirk Blocker as Hitchcock, Chelsea Peretti as Gina Linetti, Terry Crews as Terry Jeffords, Joe Lo Truglio as Charles Boyle, Stephanie Beatriz as Rosa Diaz, Melissa Fumero as Amy Santiago, Andy Samberg as Jake Peralta -- (Photo by: Vivian Zink/NBC)
CREDIT: Vivian Zink/NBC

NBC has renewed “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” for a seventh season, the network announced Wednesday.

However, this will only be the show’s second season airing on NBC. The show was infamously canceled at Fox last year, only to be revived at NBC shortly thereafter. Series producer Universal Television had also been in talks with Hulu to keep the series afloat, but the streaming service ultimately passed.

More to come…

