Brooke Shields, Jade Payton Join CW Pilot ‘Glamorous,’ Eva Longoria to Direct

CREDIT: Shutterstock

CW’s pilot “Glamorous” has cast two key roles and found its director.

Brooke Shields and Jade Payton have been cast in the pilot, while Eva Longoria has come onboard to direct, Variety has learned.

The pilot follows a gender non-conforming recent high school graduate who lands the gig of a lifetime interning at a cosmetics company whose products they panned on YouTube.

Shields will play Madolyn, described as a former supermodel who is no stranger to the covers of Vogue or the runways of Milan. She is the founder and CEO of one of the industry’s most respected and sophisticated cosmetics company. A canny businesswoman and entrepreneur, Madolyn is at the top of the game and will stop at nothing to stay there, including making a strategic hire to be her eyes and ears within the company.

Payton will play Venetia, described as an ambitious young clotheshorse who serves as the trusted personal assistant to Madolyn. Venetia is cool, smart, savvy, and deeply connected with Chicago’s queer community and nightlife, with her finger on the pulse of who and what is happening in the underground scene.

Shields is a film and television star whose career began when she was just 11 months old. She recently completed a multi-episode arc on the CW series “Jane the Virgin” and previously starred in the NBC sitcom “Suddenly Susan.” On the film side, she is known for roles in features like “Blue Lagoon,” “Pretty Baby,” and “Endless Love.” She is repped by UTA and Ziffren Brittenham.

Payton previously appeared in multiple episodes of the CW series “iZombie.” She also recently appeared on the ABC series “The Rookie” and previously appeared in the YouTube Premium series “Good Game.” She is repped by DDO Artists Agency and Stone Genow.

This marks the first pilot that Longoria will direct. In addition to her work as an actress, her previous directing credits include episodes of “Jane the Virgin,” “Telenovela,” “Devious Maids,” “Black-ish,” and the upcoming ABC series “Grand Hotel.” She will also direct the upcoming feature “24/7,” in which she will also co-star with Kerry Washington. She is repped by CAA and Brillstein Entertainment Partners

“Glamorous” is written and executive produced by Jordon Nardino. Damon Wayans Jr. will executive produce with Kameron Tarlow of Wayans’ Two Shakes Entertainment banner co-executive producing. CBS Television Studios will produce.

(Pictured: Brooke Shields, left; Eva Longoria, right)

