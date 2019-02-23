Comedian Brody Stevens Dies at 48

Prominent Los Angeles comedian Brody Stevens died Friday in Los Angeles, Variety has confirmed. He was 48.

“Brody was an inspiring voice who was a friend to many in the comedy community,” Stevens’ reps said in a statement. “He pushed creative boundaries and his passion for his work and his love of baseball were contagious. He was beloved by many and will be greatly missed. We respectfully ask for privacy at this time.”

According to TMZ, Stevens was found in his L.A. home in an apparent suicide.

A regular at Los Angeles comedy clubs like the Comedy Store, Stevens was known for sets with a positive spin. In 2013, he was featured in his own Comedy Central special called “Brody Stevens: Enjoy It!” and was frequently a warm-up act on comedy TV shows like “Why? With Hannibal Buress,” “Chelsea Lately,” “Who Gets The Last Laugh?,” and “The Best Damn Sports Show Period.”

Stevens was also an actor in both film and television. His film credits include “The Hangover,” “The Hangover Part II,” “Due Date,” “Blind Ambition,” “I’ll Believe You,” and “R2PC: Road to Park City.”

His TV credits include “Brody Stevens: Live From the Main Room,” “American Dad!,” “Adventure Time,” “Comedy Bang! Bang!,” “Kroll Show,” “Jimmy Kimmel Live!,” “Late Night With Conan O’Brien,” “Tosh.0,” “Tim and Eric Nite Live,” “The Late Late Show With Craig Kilborn,” “Funny or Die Presents…,” “Do You Want to See A Dead Body?,” “Mad,” “Couchers,” “The Ben Show with Ben Hoffman,” “Coffee Shop Squatters,” “Tom Green Live,” “Tiny Commando,” “Cubed,” “Children’s Hospital,” “Gay Town,” “The Guest List,” “All-Stars,” “Those Who Can’t,” “The Night Time Show with Stephen Kramer Glickman,” “Comedy Gumbo!,” “Stupidface,” “That’s My Daughter,” and “Meet My Folks.” He was also a writer on an episode of “Laugh Factory.”

Fellow comedians and celebrities have tweeted their reactions to Stevens’ death.

“Such a funny man. Such a good man,” Bob Saget tweeted. “We need you and your comedy.”

“RIP Brody Stevens. Nobody else was like him, on or off stage,” said Kumail Nanjiani. “Whenever I saw him, I’d end up talking like him for three days. It’s sadder and sadder,” he said in a reply to his first tweet.

Patton Oswalt reached out to Twitter followers with a message of mental health awareness. “If you are depressed or feeling suicidal please please please please please reach out to ANYONE,” he tweeted. “I never get to see Brody Stevens again I can’t stand this.”

“Vice” director Adam McKay also had a message for those “in a hopeless place” — “please, please reach out for help.”

So sad. I met Brody Stevens a few times and he was hilarious, original and genuine.

