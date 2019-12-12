‘Brockmire’ to End With Season 4 on IFC

IFC has announced that the fourth season of “Brockmire,” premiering March 2020, will be the Hank Azaria comedy’s last.

As well as Azaria, the show’s stars Amanda Peet, Tyrel Jackson Williams and Katie Finneran are all returning for the final eight-episode send off. Additionally, “The Flash” star Reina Hardesty is joining the cast.

“I really loved this season in several very right and a few very wrong ways. I hope you will too,” said Azaria, who also serves as an executive producer on the series.

“Brockmire” follows Jim Brockmire (Azaria), a famed major league baseball announcer who suffered a notorious public breakdown after stumbling upon his wife’s (Finneran) infidelity. The breakdown was so bad that “Brutal Brockmire” became a viral internet meme. Season 3, which finished airing in May 2019, took place one year after a stint in rehab for Brockmire, with the main character doing play-by-play in the radio booth for the major leagues in central Florida while maintaining his brazen and narcissistic tendencies, despite actually being on the wagon.

“Making this show has been one of the top 7 joys of my life. Others include: that time by the swings with this guy Phil; my visit to the belt factory; my childhood days on the carrot farm; every time I finish a pancake challenge; that moment when you pass a porta potty and it really stinks then finally you get far enough away from it where you don’t smell it anymore and just normal air seems like sweet, sweet perfume to you,” said the real-life Jim Brockmire in a statement.

The series originally appeared as a viral short video on the comedy website Funny Or Die. “Brockmire” is written and developed by Joel Church-Cooper. This season, Azaria, Church-Cooper and Funny Or Die’s Farah and Joe Farrell are executive producers. Mo Marable is also an executive producer and series director.

“From the beginning, ‘Brockmire’ was conceived as a four-season story, and we are so proud to see it written and produced to its creative conclusion,” said IFC executive director Blake Callaway. “Blazers off to the amazing crew, our fantastic partners at Funny Or Die, and the incredible cast, especially the incomparable Hank Azaria, who lives, sleeps and breaths Jim Brockmire, as well as Amanda Peet who makes an indelible contribution to the show as Jules, and Tyrel Jackson-Williams who completely shines as Charles. Fans and critics alike will love watching how the story ends.”