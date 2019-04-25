×
Broadcasters Order Royal Documentary ‘Meghan & Harry: Baby Fever’

The newly married Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, leaving Windsor Castle after their wedding to attend an evening reception at Frogmore HouseThe wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Open-top car, Windsor, Berkshire, UK - 19 May 2018
CREDIT: REX/Shutterstock

Broadcasters in Australia and the Netherlands, and cable network Lifetime in the U.S., have joined forces on “Meghan & Harry: Baby Fever,” a U.K.-produced documentary about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry – the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. It will chart the royal couple’s relationship the hugely anticipated arrival of their first child.

ITN Productions is making the documentary, which will include interviews with royal-watchers and experts as well as footage from the producer’s deep archive.

The one-off documentary will be on Nine Network in Australia and RTL in the Netherlands. In the U.S., it will be on Lifetime this spring. The cable network has previously aired TV movies about the royal couple “Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance,” and “Harry & Meghan: Becoming Royal.”

Indie distributor Orange Smarty is handling sales on the documentary and has presold it to YLE in Finland, Medialaan in Belgium, and DR in Denmark. Other international deals are in the offing.

“Meghan & Harry: Baby Fever” is executive produced by Sarah-Jane Cohen and executive head of international programs, Ian Russell. “The global appetite for royal documentaries continues to grow apace and I am delighted that this compelling documentary will be seen all over the world,” he said.

ITN has a pedigree in royal programming. Its previous shows include “Inside the Royal Wedding: Harry and Meghan” for NBC and “The Queen’s Green Planet” for ITV.

