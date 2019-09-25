×

Broadcast Networks Cut Into Regular Programming to Cover Trump Impeachment Cycle

By
Elaine Low

Senior TV Writer

Elaine's Most Recent Stories

View All
Donald Trump United Nations
CREDIT: Evan Vucci/AP/Shutterstock

The major broadcast networks and cable news outlets interrupted regular programming to air President Trump’s press conference live at the United Nations on Wednesday, the first since Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced a formal inquiry into impeachment proceedings the day before.

ABC, CBS, NBC and Fox stations, as well as MSNBC, CNN and Fox News, tuned into the conference, during which Trump meanderingly addressed the scandal surrounding his July 25 call with Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky.

When asked why the American people should be comfortable with an American president asking a foreign leader for information about an American citizen, Trump quickly diverted into a lengthy tangent about the 2016 election, recalling his electoral collegiate victory over political opponent Hillary Clinton.

“When you run a race, if you go by the electoral college, that’s a much different race than by the popular vote,” he told reporters. “It’s like the 100-yard dash or the mile. You train differently. And I can’t help it that my opponent didn’t go to Wisconsin and should’ve gone much more to Michigan and Pennsylvania and other places, but that’s the way it is. We won an election convincingly, and then you had the text message on, ‘Well, if she doesn’t win, we’ve got an insurance policy.’ How bad was that? You know what the insurance policy was sort of what has been taking place over the last number of years, the insurance policy.”

Related

Separately during the broadcast, MSNBC’s Nicole Wallace cut into the live press conference to fact check Trump’s remarks.

“The president isn’t telling the truth,” she said on air. “These allegations against Joe Biden and Hunter Biden that he’s repeating have been investigated by the Ukrainians.” She added that the Wall Street Journal had covered the topic on Friday, and that the Ukrainians view the issue and having been investigated and adjudicated. And what’s amazing is what Trump appears to be trying to do is to turn his own impeachment into a big deflection.”

Earlier Wednesday, the White House released a transcript of the call between Trump and Zelensky, in which Trump asked the Ukrainian leader to investigate Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden.

Popular on Variety

More TV

  • Donald Trump United Nations

    Broadcast Networks Cut Into Regular Programming to Cover Trump Impeachment Cycle

    The major broadcast networks and cable news outlets interrupted regular programming to air President Trump’s press conference live at the United Nations on Wednesday, the first since Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced a formal inquiry into impeachment proceedings the day before. ABC, CBS, NBC and Fox stations, as well as MSNBC, CNN and Fox News, tuned [...]

  • TV News Roundup: Freeform Orders Jessica

    TV News Roundup: Freeform Orders Jessica Biel-eOne Pilot 'Last Summer'

    In today’s TV news roundup, Freeform ordered “Last Summer” to pilot and PBS announced five new members of its board of directors. DATES “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” will return to Bravo for its 10th season on Nov. 6 at 9 p.m. Teresa Giudice, Melissa Gorga, Margaret Josephs, Dolores Catania, Jackie Goldschneider and Jennifer Aydin return as cast members. Danielle Staub [...]

  • In Walt Disney Animation Studios’ “Frozen

    View Conference Adds 'Frozen 2' Sneak Peek, Will Honor Pixar's Ralph Eggleston

    The 2019 View Conference has added several new speakers, including “Frozen 2” VFX supervisor Steve Goldberg, who will present a preview of the much anticipated “Frozen 2” at the conference ahead of the film’s Nov. 22 opening. Goldberg has worked on several other Disney Animation projects including “Frozen,” “Tangled” and 1992’s “Aladdin,” for which he received a [...]

  • Watchmen HBO

    From 'Witcher' to 'Watchmen,' a Glut of New Sci-Fi/Fantasy Series Heads to TV

    When Philip Pullman’s novel series “His Dark Materials”  was at the height of its popularity in the early 2000s, Jane Tranter — then an executive at the BBC in London — bought and read the books as a fan. “This would be something perfect for the BBC,” she recalls thinking, “but the rights had already [...]

  • Billy Porter - Outstanding Lead Actor

    Billy Porter Set to Make TV Directorial Debut With 'Pose' Season 3 (EXCLUSIVE)

    Newly-minted Emmy winner Billy Porter can soon add another accomplishment to his resume: television director. Porter is set to direct an episode of FX’s “Pose” during its third season, Variety has learned. No word yet on which episode Porter will be helming or when the episode will head into production. Porter broke the news this week [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad