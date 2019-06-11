‘Broad City’ Co-Creator Ilana Glazer Sets Stand-Up Special at Amazon

Ilana Glazer is getting her own stand-up special, courtesy of Amazon.

The “Broad City” co-creator’s first special, titled “The Planet Is Burning,” will shoot on Wednesday at the White Oak Music Hall in Houston, TX and premiere exclusively on the streaming platform.

The critically acclaimed “Broad City,” which she originally created as a web series with Abbi Jacobson, came to an end earlier this year after five seasons on Comedy Central. The duo also recently signed a first-look deal with Comedy Central and Viacom Television networks and currently have two projects, “Mall Town USA” and “Young Professionals,” in development at the former under the new pact.

Glazer announced the special via a video on her Instagram:

Glazer recently completed shooting on “False Positive,” the A24 psychological horror flick which she wrote, produced and is set to star in alongside Justin Theroux and Pierce Brosnan.

“The Planet Is Burning” will be produced by Nandi Mgwaba, Alison Leiby, Petey DeAbreu and Comedy Dynamics for Amazon Studios, and executive produced by Brian Volk-Weiss, Cisco Henson, Kelsie Kiley and Ryan Cunningham, who will also direct.

Amazon announced it was entering the comedy special arena in January when it put out an order for “Quality Time” from Jim Gaffigan. The special will launch on the service in late 2019.