×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Broad City’ Brings SXSW to Tears With Finale Screening of Groundbreaking Series

By
Matt Donnelly

Senior Film Writer

Matt's Most Recent Stories

View All

Broad City” has seen its fair share of breakups, but perhaps none more painful than when co-creator Abbi Jacobson asked Comedy Central President Kent Alterman to coffee. That’s where they had “the talk.”

“I did it at Blue Bottle coffee,” Jacobson whispered shamefully into her microphone at the SXSW screening of her groundbreaking series’ final run.

She was describing the moment she told Alterman that the fifth and current season of “Broad City” would be its last. Jacobson remembered the experience on stage at Austin’s ZACH Theater, alongside her best friend and co-creator Ilana Glazer. Following a rowdy, hilarious, tear-soaked three episodes, Jacobson and Glazer sat in conversation to discuss the end — but not before wallpapering the venue and journalist inboxes with strict warnings that NO SPOILERS could be shared from the final three episodes (and for good reason, you’ll have to watch and see why).

“I feel really privileged to have had this experience. How much care is wild,” Glazer told the crowd, who gave the women a standing ovation when they took the stage. The women walked their gratitude talk, sitting beside each other through the screening with the audience, laughing along and at times embracing.

Related

Jacobson said the end hasn’t quite hit them, as they only finished editing the finale on Monday. Alterman praised the girls for telling him directly they were ready to move on. “You weren’t communicating through other people, which is the way people do it in this business,” he said.

It’s hard to quantify the success and resonance of “Broad City.” It has given us: still-relevant iconic slang like “Yas Qween!”; an unapologetic, celebratory depiction of the spectrum of human sexuality; a resistance-friendly lens on social and political issues; frank discussions about religion, body image and death; and it has given us honest-to-god-laugh-out-loud brilliant comedy.

But we know what they say about all good things.

“It would be strangling to hold on to this beautiful, spontaneous world. To go beyond that would be perverting it,” Glazer said.

Both women agreed the show had been the most profound things in their lives thus far, but were ready for a new experience — one that wasn’t solely reliant on creating a reality so close to their own (their characters have their names, and the situations they find themselves in often spring from personal experiences).

Glazer thought back to another ending, their web series “Broad City,” which was developed for Comedy Central by executive producer Amy Poehler.

“Do you remember the web series finale, with Amy?” Glazer asked Jacobson. “She says [in that finale], ‘You have to take life by the balls.’ We wrote her saying what we needed to hear in real life. Now that the end is on the horizon, I am seeing this as art and not just the personal therapy vehicle is has been.”

Call your own therapist. The finale of “Broad City” airs March 28 on Comedy Central.

Popular on Variety

  • Why 'Captain Marvel' Matters

    Cast of 'Captain Marvel' On Why Carol Danvers Matters

  • Remembering Luke Perry 1966 - 2019

    Remembering Luke Perry 1966 - 2019

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    'Leaving Neverland' Director on Making Michael Jackson Abuse Documentary

  • Alfonso Cuaron Variety Oscars Cover Story

    Alfonso Cuaron Shows Off His Oscars

  • Oscars 2019: Best Fashion From the

    Best Fashion From the 2019 Oscars

  • Awkwafina Oscars 2019

    Awkwafina on How She Would Fix the Oscars and the 'Crazy Rich Asians' Snub

  • Melissa McCarthy Oscars

    Melissa McCarthy on Oscar Season Debacles: 'Someone Has to Poke Fun at It'

  • Disney CEO Bob Iger On The

    Bob Iger on Hostless Oscars: 'It's Been a Rollercoaster'

  • Elsie Fisher on Oscars Snub

    Elsie Fisher on Oscars Snub: 'I'm One of Those Losers!'

  • 2019 Governors Ball by the Numbers

    The 2019 Governors Ball by the Numbers

More TV

  • Abbi Jacobson, Ilana GlazerPrime Video Blue

    'Broad City' Brings SXSW to Tears With Finale Screening of Groundbreaking Series

    “Broad City” has seen its fair share of breakups, but perhaps none more painful than when co-creator Abbi Jacobson asked Comedy Central President Kent Alterman to coffee. That’s where they had “the talk.” “I did it at Blue Bottle coffee,” Jacobson whispered shamefully into her microphone at the SXSW screening of her groundbreaking series’ final [...]

  • Jed Allan Dead: Soap Opera Favorite

    Jed Allan, Daytime Emmy Nominee and Soap Favorite, Dies at 84

    Jed Allan, who acted in numerous daytime soaps, including “Beverly Hills 90210,” “Days of Our Lives,” and “Santa Barbara,” has died. He was 84. “So sorry to post the very sad news of my fathers passing tonight,” Allan’s son, Rick, posted on Facebook Saturday night. “He died peacefully and was surrounded by his family and [...]

  • Noah Oppenheim

    NBC News Readies May Launch of Streaming-Video Service

    NBC News already pumps out stories and headlines via broadcast and cable TV. Soon it will do so on a sustained basis via streaming video. The NBCUniversal unit plans to launch NBC News Now, a free ad-supported news service that will transmit via broadband and is free to anyone, no matter whether they subscribe to [...]

  • Alicia Keys, Jennifer Hudson Shine in

    TV Review: 'Aretha! A Grammy Celebration for the Queen of Soul'

    Booking anyone at all to appear in an Aretha Franklin tribute is an act of nerve, since she was arguably the one performer in pop music history who can be said to have had no real peers as a singer, even in her day, much less ours. With that as a given, “Aretha! A Grammy [...]

  • Elisabeth Moss arrives for the world

    SXSW: Elisabeth Moss Talks Filming ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Season 3 in D.C.

    “The Handmaid’s Tale” executive producer and star Elisabeth Moss said at SXSW Sunday that she believes there are many countries in the world “that are pretty much Gilead.” Appearing in conversation with Brandi Carlile, Moss said she has heard from people who live in those countries — which she did not name — who say [...]

  • Charlize Theron arrives for the world

    Charlize Theron Has 'Empathy' for Megyn Kelly After Playing Her in Roger Ailes Movie

    It was long after Roger Ailes allegedly sexually assaulted and harassed her that Megyn Kelly went public with her story about the disgraced former Fox News CEO. She explained that she confided in a supervisor but was advised keep quiet and just avoid Ailes if she could. “In retrospect, it was terrible advice,” Kelly said [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad