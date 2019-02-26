×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Brittany Snow to Star in Fox Pilot Based on Australian Drama ‘Sisters’

By

TV Reporter

Joe's Most Recent Stories

View All
Brittany Snow
CREDIT: Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP/REX/Sh

Brittany Snow has been cast in the lead role of the untitled Fox drama pilot from Annie Weisman and Jason Katims based on the Australian series “Sisters,” Variety has learned.

In the Fox project, only child Julia Bechley (Snow) has her life turned upside down when it’s revealed that her father, a pioneering Nobel Prize-winning fertility doctor, used his own sperm to conceive dozens of children over the course of his career. Reeling from this explosive revelation, Julia discovers two new sisters — her former best friend and an ex-Olympic athlete. Against all odds, the women attempt to form an untraditional family and lean on each other as they grapple with their own identity crises.

Snow is known for starring in the hit “Pitch Perfect” film franchise. Her other film roles include “Prom Night,” “Hairspray,” and “John Tucker Must Die.” Her past television roles include “American Dreams,” “Nip/Tuck,” and “Guiding Light.”

She is repped by Gersh, Principal Entertainment, and Ziffren Brittenham.

The original “Sisters” series, produced Endemol Shine Australia, was created by Jonathan Gavin and Imogen Banks. Annie Weisman will write and executive produce the pilot. Jason Katims, Banks, Jeni Mulein, and Sharon Levy will also executive produce. Leslye Headland will direct the pilot and executive produce. Universal Television will produce in association with Endemol Shine North America.

Popular on Variety

  • Awkwafina Oscars 2019

    Awkwafina on How She Would Fix the Oscars and the 'Crazy Rich Asians' Snub

  • Melissa McCarthy Oscars

    Melissa McCarthy on Oscar Season Debacles: 'Someone Has to Poke Fun at It'

  • Disney CEO Bob Iger On The

    Bob Iger on Hostless Oscars: 'It's Been a Rollercoaster'

  • Elsie Fisher on Oscars Snub

    Elsie Fisher on Oscars Snub: 'I'm One of Those Losers!'

  • 2019 Governors Ball by the Numbers

    The 2019 Governors Ball by the Numbers

  • Hollywood Picks the Best Oscar Looks

    Hollywood Picks the Best Oscar Looks of All Time

  • Last Time I Cried at the

    Last Time I Cried at the Movies

  • Roma Cinematography

    How Alfonso Cuarón Filmed that 'Roma' Beach Scene in One Shot

  • Rebel Wilson'Isn't it Romantic' Film Premiere,

    Rebel Wilson on 'Isn't It Romantic' Controversy: 'It Was Purely to Lift My Fellow Plus-Size Women Up'

  • Howard Stern is "Beyond F------ Up"

    'Lorena' Director: Howard Stern Owes Lorena Bobbitt a Public Apology

More TV

  • Brittany Snow

    Brittany Snow to Star in Fox Pilot Based on Australian Drama 'Sisters'

    Brittany Snow has been cast in the lead role of the untitled Fox drama pilot from Annie Weisman and Jason Katims based on the Australian series “Sisters,” Variety has learned. In the Fox project, only child Julia Bechley (Snow) has her life turned upside down when it’s revealed that her father, a pioneering Nobel Prize-winning [...]

  • AMC’s Streaming Service Shudder Snags Globo’s

    AMC Network’s Streaming Service Shudder Snags Globo’s ‘The Night Shifter’

    AMC Networks streaming service Shudder has picked up horror film “The Night Shifter” from Brazilian media giant Globo TV in its continued bid to diversify and expand its programming lineup. This is AMC’s second acquisition from Globo, after 10-episode series “Supermax,” a co-production led by Globo, Argentina’s TVP, Mediaset Spain, Mexico’s TV Azteca, and Uruguayan [...]

  • "Sixteen Spanish Car Leak" -- Tim

    TV News Roundup: 'Life in Pieces' Sets Season 4 Premiere Date on CBS

    In today’s TV news roundup, CBS set a new premiere date for season four of “Life in Pieces,” and HBO announced the release date for its upcoming drama series “Native Son.” CASTING As season two of “Altered Carbon” approaches, Netflix confirmed the return of Renée Elise Goldsberry as Quellcrist Falconer and Chris Conner as Poe. [...]

  • "The Donation Oscillation" -- Pictured: Sheldon

    Live+7 Ratings for Week of Feb. 4: 'Big Bang Theory' Tops Scripted Competition

    With the Grammys reigning as the highest-rated and most-watched telecast the week of Feb. 4, CBS’ “The Big Bang Theory” was the top scripted program of the week in Live+7. After seven days of playback, “Big Bang Theory” rose 54% in adults 18-49 to a 4.0 rating and 33% in total viewers to 18.9 million. [...]

  • Cobie SmuldersChanel Tribeca Film Festival Artists

    Cobie Smulders to Star in ABC Drama Pilot 'Stumptown'

    Cobie Smulders has been cast in the lead role of the ABC drama pilot inspired by the graphic novel “Stumptown” by Greg Rucka, Variety has learned. The project follows Dex Parios (Smulders), a strong, assertive, and unapologetically sharp-witted army veteran working as a P.I. in Portland, Oregon. With a complicated personal history and only herself to [...]

  • Maipo Unveils Details, First Concept Art

    Maipo Unveils Details, First Concept Art of Series Mania Project 'The Fortress'

    Maipo Film, the well-established Norwegian company behind the critically acclaimed series “State of Happiness,” has unveiled details of “The Fortress,” the eight-part dystopian thriller drama which will be presented at Series Mania’s Co-Pro Pitching Sessions. Created and written by John Kåre Raake (“The Wave”) and Linn-Jeanethe Kyed (“Børning 2”), “Fortress” is set in the near [...]

  • Rashid Magomedov, left, trades punches with

    ESPN Inks Exclusive Rights Deal With PFL Mixed-Martial Arts League

    The Professional Fighters League (PFL), the first mixed-martial arts organization to present the sport in a playoffs and championship format, reached a multiyear deal with ESPN making its TV networks and ESPN+ streaming service the exclusive home of the PFL in the U.S. PFL launched its inaugural season in 2018, with an initial TV deal [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad