Brittany Snow to Star in Fox Pilot Based on Australian Drama ‘Sisters’

Brittany Snow has been cast in the lead role of the untitled Fox drama pilot from Annie Weisman and Jason Katims based on the Australian series “Sisters,” Variety has learned.

In the Fox project, only child Julia Bechley (Snow) has her life turned upside down when it’s revealed that her father, a pioneering Nobel Prize-winning fertility doctor, used his own sperm to conceive dozens of children over the course of his career. Reeling from this explosive revelation, Julia discovers two new sisters — her former best friend and an ex-Olympic athlete. Against all odds, the women attempt to form an untraditional family and lean on each other as they grapple with their own identity crises.

Snow is known for starring in the hit “Pitch Perfect” film franchise. Her other film roles include “Prom Night,” “Hairspray,” and “John Tucker Must Die.” Her past television roles include “American Dreams,” “Nip/Tuck,” and “Guiding Light.”

She is repped by Gersh, Principal Entertainment, and Ziffren Brittenham.

The original “Sisters” series, produced Endemol Shine Australia, was created by Jonathan Gavin and Imogen Banks. Annie Weisman will write and executive produce the pilot. Jason Katims, Banks, Jeni Mulein, and Sharon Levy will also executive produce. Leslye Headland will direct the pilot and executive produce. Universal Television will produce in association with Endemol Shine North America.