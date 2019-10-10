‘Little Fires Everywhere’: Britt Robertson, Kristoffer Polaha Among ‘Life Unexpected’ Alumni Cast (EXCLUSIVE)

“Little Fires Everywhere” will be staging a “Life Unexpected” reunion of sorts, Variety has learned exclusively.

Britt Robertson, Kristoffer Polaha, Austin Basis and Reggie Austin are all set to make recurring cameo appearances on Liz Tigelaar’s upcoming Hulu adaptation of Celeste Ng’s 2017 bestseller of the same name. They join the previously announced Jaime Ray Newman in a quintet of actors who first worked with Tigelaar on her 2010-11 CW series “Life Unexpected.”

Robertson will play Rachel, the nanny employed by the Richardsons so that Elena (Reese Withersppon) can continue to work at the local Shaker Heights newspaper. Polaha and Austin will play reporters covering the contentious custody hearing between the white McCullough family and their adopted baby’s biological mother, Bebe Chow (Lu Huang). Basis will play Principal Peters, who runs East Shaker High School and oversees the rebellious antics of the youngest and most troublesome Richardson child.

Robertson’s previous television credits include “For The People,” “Girlboss” and “The Secret Circle.” In film, she has appeared in “A Dog’s Purpose,” “Tomorrowland,” “Dan in Real Life” and “Cake.” She is repped by Innovative Artists.

Polaha recently joined the Hallmark family, appearing in its “Mystery 101” movie series. His additional television credits include “Condor,” “Get Shorty,” “Backstrom,” “Ringer” and “Mad Men.” In film, he is known for “Run The Race” and “Where Hope Grows” and will also soon be seen in “Wonder Woman 1984.” He is repped by The Gersh Agency and Industry Ent.

Austin has most recently been seen on the small screen in “On My Block” and “9-1-1.” Past credits also include “The Fosters,” “The Omen” and “Marvel’s Agent Carter.” He is repped by Innovative Artists and Kanner Ent.

Basis’ television credits include CBS’ “Magnum PI” reboot, “Lucifer,” “Beauty and the Beast,” “Casual” and “Supernatural.” He also created “The Kinetix” comics. He is repped by Buchwald, Innovative Artists and Vic Ramos Management.

“Little Fires Everywhere,” which is set to premiere in 2020, follows the Richardson family, whose life is upended by a mother-daughter duo who come into their lives. It was created and showrun by Tigelaar. Kerry Washington and Witherspoon star and executive produce through their Simpson Street and Hello Sunshine banners, respectively. ABC Signature Studios also produces. The series is also executive produced by Lauren Levy Neustadter, Pilar Savone and Lynn Shelton. Ng serves as producer.