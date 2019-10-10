×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Little Fires Everywhere’: Britt Robertson, Kristoffer Polaha Among ‘Life Unexpected’ Alumni Cast (EXCLUSIVE)

By
Danielle Turchiano

Senior Features Editor, TV

Danielle's Most Recent Stories

View All
Britt Robertson Kristoffer Polaha
CREDIT: Courtesy of Netflix; Dan Doperalski for Variety

Little Fires Everywhere” will be staging a “Life Unexpected” reunion of sorts, Variety has learned exclusively.

Britt Robertson, Kristoffer Polaha, Austin Basis and Reggie Austin are all set to make recurring cameo appearances on Liz Tigelaar’s upcoming Hulu adaptation of Celeste Ng’s 2017 bestseller of the same name. They join the previously announced Jaime Ray Newman in a quintet of actors who first worked with Tigelaar on her 2010-11 CW series “Life Unexpected.”

Robertson will play Rachel, the nanny employed by the Richardsons so that Elena (Reese Withersppon) can continue to work at the local Shaker Heights newspaper. Polaha and Austin will play reporters covering the contentious custody hearing between the white McCullough family and their adopted baby’s biological mother, Bebe Chow (Lu Huang). Basis will play Principal Peters, who runs East Shaker High School and oversees the rebellious antics of the youngest and most troublesome Richardson child.

Robertson’s previous television credits include “For The People,” “Girlboss” and “The Secret Circle.” In film, she has appeared in “A Dog’s Purpose,” “Tomorrowland,” “Dan in Real Life” and “Cake.” She is repped by Innovative Artists.

Polaha recently joined the Hallmark family, appearing in its “Mystery 101” movie series. His additional television credits include “Condor,” “Get Shorty,” “Backstrom,” “Ringer” and “Mad Men.” In film, he is known for “Run The Race” and “Where Hope Grows” and will also soon be seen in “Wonder Woman 1984.” He is repped by The Gersh Agency and Industry Ent.

Austin has most recently been seen on the small screen in “On My Block” and “9-1-1.” Past credits also include “The Fosters,” “The Omen” and “Marvel’s Agent Carter.” He is repped by Innovative Artists and Kanner Ent.

Basis’ television credits include CBS’ “Magnum PI” reboot, “Lucifer,” “Beauty and the Beast,” “Casual” and “Supernatural.” He also created “The Kinetix” comics. He is repped by Buchwald, Innovative Artists and Vic Ramos Management.

Little Fires Everywhere,” which is set to premiere in 2020, follows the Richardson family, whose life is upended by a mother-daughter duo who come into their lives. It was created and showrun by Tigelaar. Kerry Washington and Witherspoon star and executive produce through their Simpson Street and Hello Sunshine banners, respectively. ABC Signature Studios also produces. The series is also executive produced by Lauren Levy Neustadter, Pilar Savone and Lynn Shelton. Ng serves as producer.

More TV

  • Britt Robertson Kristoffer Polaha

    'Little Fires Everywhere': Britt Robertson, Kristoffer Polaha Among 'Life Unexpected' Alumni Cast (EXCLUSIVE)

    “Little Fires Everywhere” will be staging a “Life Unexpected” reunion of sorts, Variety has learned exclusively. Britt Robertson, Kristoffer Polaha, Austin Basis and Reggie Austin are all set to make recurring cameo appearances on Liz Tigelaar’s upcoming Hulu adaptation of Celeste Ng’s 2017 bestseller of the same name. They join the previously announced Jaime Ray Newman [...]

  • A still from Nickelodeon’s new series

    Nick Creates Multicultural World With Colorful 'Loud House' Spinoff 'Casagrandes'

    Nickelodeon is expanding the world of its popular toon “The Loud House” with the multicultural spinoff “The Casagrandes,” which premieres Monday, Oct. 14, at 1:30 p.m. ET/PT before moving to its regular timeslot on Saturdays at 11:30 a.m. beginning on Oct. 19. The new series follows Lincoln Loud’s friend 11-year-old Ronnie Anne Santiago, who moves [...]

  • Matt Lauer

    Matt Lauer Accuser Brooke Nevils Slams Him for 'Victim Blaming'

    Brooke Nevils, the former NBC employee who accused Matt Lauer of rape in Ronan Farrow’s new book “Catch and Kill,” has responded to Lauer’s denial of her claims, slamming the disgraced news anchor for victim blaming. “There’s the Matt Lauer that millions of Americans watched on TV every morning for two decades, and there is [...]

  • Drew Barrymore Talk Show

    Drew Barrymore Daytime Talk Show a Go at CBS

    Drew Barrymore is officially going to be a daytime talk show host. The actress is set to headline a syndicated talk show for CBS Television Distribution, which is aiming at a fall 2020 launch. Barrymore shot a pilot for the show back in August, as Variety exclusively reported, and clearly it came out strong enough to [...]

  • Kacey Musgraves Care Bears

    Kacey Musgraves, Sia Create Care Bears for International Day of the Girl

    Kacey Musgraves, Sia and Sophia Bush are among the celebs who have designed vinyl Care Bears in honor of International Day of the Girl. The one-of-a-kind collectibles are now up for auction on ebay with proceeds benefiting humanitarian organization CARE. “This International Day of the Girl, I’m proud to team up with CARE and Care [...]

  • Content Partners Toasts 15 Years of

    Content Partners Toasts 15 Years of Innovative Dealmaking Amid Industry Shifts

    Content Partners, the investment firm that forged a new financial option for Hollywood profit participants, is celebrating its 15th anniversary this year, just as the industry is seems poised to head into a period of retrenchment on the kind of deals that built the company. Headed by former William Morris Agency CFO Steve Kram and [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad