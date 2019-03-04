×
'Man Seeking Woman' Alum Britt Lower Joins ABC Drama Pilot 'Until the Wedding'

Britt Lower
CREDIT: Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Britt Lower has been cast in the ABC drama pilot “Until the Wedding,” Variety has learned.

She joins previously announced cast members Olivia Thirlby and E.J. Bonilla

Based on the Israeli format, the project tells the story of how one couple’s decision to get married can affect everyone in their lives. The show will explore the intimate relationships of a group of friends and family as they are forced to reckon with their own romantic lives and come to terms with the realities of love and marriage.

Lower will play Naomi, Adrienne’s (Thirlby) roommate and best friend. Described as defiantly single, defiant in general, there’s nothing Naomi loves more than a good fight. Smart, uncensored, very funny, Naomi’s an up- and-coming writer with a new book of essays that’s getting serious traction. Though Naomi would say anything to anyone, there are very few people she truly lets in. A fiercely loyal friend, Naomi would go to the end of Earth for the people she loves.

Lower currently recurs on HBO’s “High Maintenance.” She previously starred as the female lead in the FX series, “Man Seeking Woman.” She also currently appears on the Hulu series “Future Man.” Her other recent credits include “Ghosted” and “Casual.” On the feature side, she will star in the upcoming independent film “Holly Slept Over” previously appeared in “Sisters” opposite Amy Poehler and Tina Fey.

She is repped by UTA, Kirsten Ames Management, and Jackoway Tyerman.

Becky Mode will write and executive produce “Until the Wedding.” Timberman-Beverly’s Sarah Timberman and Carl Beverly, Alon Aranya, and Reshet Media’s Nelly Feld, Avi Zvi and Ami Amir will serve as executive producers. Susannah Grant will direct.

