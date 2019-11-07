×
BritBox Launches in U.K. With New Deal for Content From Channel 4

It’s full stream ahead for BritBox in the U.K. The ITV-and-BBC-run SVOD service launched on home turf Thursday after having been available for nearly three years already in the U.S. The platform is also set to feature content from Britain’s Channel 4 as the result of a new agreement for the broadcaster to participate.

The service, priced at £5.99 ($7.50) per month, will offer classic and contemporary British shows, such as “The Office” and “Downton Abbey,” as well as BritBox-only originals. Unlike BritBox in the U.S., which is an equal joint venture between ITV and BBC Studios, the U.K. version has a different ownership structure, with the BBC taking only a 10% stake. BBC senior management has told Variety that the pubcaster is comfortable with the arrangement given that its budget is under pressure.

ITV is the U.K.’s largest commercial broadcaster. Carolyn McCall has served as its first female chief executive since 2018.

The new deal to add content from Channel 4 was first reported Wednesday by the Guardian, which also said that the service had struck disagreement agreements with telecoms providers BT and EE. Adding Channel 4 content to the mix means that BritBox will feature programming from Britain’s biggest free-to-air channels.

Rights issues mean that the programming lineup will be different on home turf from that on U.S. Britbox. British viewers already have homegrown shows on tap via ad-funded ITV and the license fee-funded BBC, and so the service is being pitched differently. Senior BBC sources said that for them it effectively replaces the dying DVD market.

Britbox U.K. has a deal with Viacom’s Channel 5 but not Channel 4, which is making efforts to bolster its own on-demand and streaming service All4.

In North America, BritBox costs $6.99 per month and has more than 650,000 subscribers. There are plans to roll it out in other international territories, although it has not yet expanded beyond the U.S. and Canada.

In the U.K. the BritBox management team is led by Reemah Sakaan who has expanded her BritBox U.S. and Canada role to become group director, SVOD at ITV.

