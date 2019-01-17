×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

BritBox Hits Half a Million Subscribers

By

Robert's Most Recent Stories

View All
WARNING: Embargoed for publication until 00:00:01 on 27/02/2018 - Programme Name: Hold The Sunset - TX: 04/03/2018 - Episode: n/a (No. 3) - Picture Shows: ***EMBARGOED UNTIL 27th FEB 2018*** Phil (JOHN CLEESE), Edith (ALISON STEADMAN) - (C) BBC - Photographer: screengrab
CREDIT: BBC

BritBox has hit 500,000 subscribers, the SVOD service announced Thursday. The streaming platform, launched as a collaboration between BBC Studios and ITV, is designed to offer U.S. and Canadian viewers the best of recent and classic British television content.

The streaming service saw its initial launch in the U.S. in March 2017 with a host of the latest British dramas and soaps, as well as classic comedy titles such as “Fawlty Towers”; “The Office,” Starring Ricky Gervais; “Gavin & Stacey,” starring James Corden; and “Absolutely Fabulous.” The service’s Canadian launch followed in February 2018.

Content and subscribers have grown rapidly, with BritBox leveraging programming including simulcast events, such as the wedding of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in May 2018, and new star-led programming like “Hold the Sunset” (pictured), which marked “Fawlty Towers” and “Monty Python” star John Cleese’s first leading role in a British sitcom in nearly 40 years.

“We knew that our special sauce of combining our ‘Now’ feature of near live television, with the best British TV programming would make this a must-have service,” said BritBox president Soumya Sriraman. “British content is as popular as ever, and we are doubling down by making amazing series accessible while continuing to build our ever-growing community around desirable content.”

Related

The service has been home to exclusive North American premieres of latest seasons of popular crime dramas “Vera,” starring Oscar-nominee Brenda Blethyn, and “Maigret,” starring Rowan Atkinson; as well as sitcoms including Ben Elton’s “Upstart Crow,” and “Bliss,” starring “Episodes” star Stephen Mangan and Heather Graham. Many series, including top-rated British soap operas “Eastenders” and “Coronation Street,” are available for North American subscribers within hours of their U.K. broadcast.

In July 2018 BritBox aired its first original commission, crime drama “The Bletchley Circle: San Francisco.” It is now home to the largest collection of British streaming content in both the U.S. and Canada.

Ann Sarnoff, president of BBC Studios – Americas and the board chair of BritBox, said the service was proud to have reached the half a million subscribers milestone so quickly. “Our continued commitment to content investment will mean even more great programming to engage the fans going forward,” said Sarnoff.

AMC Networks is a minor investor in the service.

Popular on Variety

  • Lupita Nyongo Michael B Jordan

    Michael B. Jordan and Lupita Nyong'o Can't Say 'No' in This 'Black Panther' Q&A

  • The Sopranos

    'The Sopranos' Cast Remembers James Gandolfini: 'A Gem of a Human'

  • Lindsay Lohan Reveals Her Advice Young

    Lindsay Lohan Reveals Her Advice to Young Women, Obsession With 'Vanderpump Rules' 

  • Who Should Host the 2019 Oscars?

    Hollywood Answers: Who Should Host the 2019 Oscars?

  • Stars Who Died in 2018, From

    Celebrities Who Died in 2018

  • Bird Box

    Sandra Bullock Moms Who See 'Bird Box' Will Think: 'That River Is My Journey as a Parent'

  • Adam McKay On How Christian Bale

    Adam McKay Explains How Christian Bale's Method Acting Helped Him Survive a Heart Attack

  • Aquaman Name That Fish

    Can 'Aquaman' Stars 'Name That Fish'?

  • Mary Poppins quiz

    How Well Do the 'Mary Poppins Returns' Stars Know the Original Movie?

  • Celebrities Reveal Their Favorite Movies and

    Stars Pick Their Favorite Movies of 2018

More TV

  • WARNING: Embargoed for publication until 00:00:01

    BritBox Hits Half a Million Subscribers

    BritBox has hit 500,000 subscribers, the SVOD service announced Thursday. The streaming platform, launched as a collaboration between BBC Studios and ITV, is designed to offer U.S. and Canadian viewers the best of recent and classic British television content. The streaming service saw its initial launch in the U.S. in March 2017 with a host [...]

  • Anne Bulford, BBC's First Female Deputy

    Anne Bulford, BBC's First Female Deputy Director-General, to Exit

    Anne Bulford, the BBC’s first female deputy director-general, is set to leave the British pubcaster in the spring, it was announced Thursday. Bulford, who took on the deputy director-general role in July 2016 having joined the BBC in February 2013 as managing director of finance and operations, is leaving to pursue a portfolio of non-executive roles. [...]

  • I Am the Night review

    TV Review: 'I Am the Night'

    Finding a new way into an old story is a framework to which television is uniquely suited, but it’s also trickier than it may seem. A show can take its time delving into different chapters of any single narrative, broadening and deepening perspectives that other adaptations may have given short shrift. But in trying to [...]

  • Leslie Moonves

    Leslie Moonves to Pursue Arbitration for His $120 Million Severance From CBS

    Former CBS Corp. chairman-CEO Leslie Moonves will pursue an arbitration claim to fight CBS for the $120 million severance that he was denied last month when the company’s board of directors determined he was fired for cause. Moonves was ousted in September after multiple women came forward with allegations of sexual misconduct against the longtime [...]

  • Grammy Awards60th Annual Grammy Awards, Press

    Camila Cabello, Cardi B, Post Malone, More to Perform at Grammy Awards

    The Recording Academy announced the first group of artists to perform on this year’s 61st annual Grammy Awards: nominees Camila Cabello, Cardi B, Dan + Shay, Post Malone, Shawn Mendes, Janelle Monáe, and Kacey Musgraves. The big show will be hosted by Alicia Keys and broadcast live on CBS at 8 p.m. ET 5 p.m. PT [...]

  • Beta Drops Trailer, Closes Major Sales

    Beta Closes Major Sales, Drops Trailer on Berlinale Series Title ‘M’ (EXCLUSIVE)

    Beta Film has rolled out its first major territory sales on drama series “M – Eine Stadt sucht einen Mörder” (“M – A City Hunts a Murderer”), which has just been confirmed by the Berlin festival as one of seven shows selected for its TV strand, Berlinale Series. Viasat has licensed pay-TV rights for Russia [...]

  • Joel Kinnaman Mireille Enos Esme Creed

    Amazon's 'Hanna,' New Season of 'False Flag' Lead Strong Berlinale Series Lineup

    Amazon Prime Video’s upcoming high-concept thriller “Hanna” will debut at the 2019 Berlinale Series, with its stars – Esme Creed-Miles, Joel Kinnaman and Mireille Enos – expected in Berlin for its premiere. Netflix also features in the lineup and will debut “Quicksand,” its first Swedish original. A roster of seven shows also includes big-ticket Sky [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad