BritBox Acquires ‘Line of Duty’ for North American Service

CREDIT: Courtesy of ITV

BritBox has acquired a raft of hit U.K. shows such as thriller “Line of Duty” and gameshow “Pointless” to bolster its line-up of British programmes on its North American streaming service.

BritBox, a joint venture between BBC Studios and ITV, closed new deals at Mipcom today with Kew Media Distribution and Endemol Shine International to bring more than 250 hours of content to its U.S. and Canada platform.

Jed Mercurio-scripted police thriller “Line of Duty,” starring Martin Compston, Adrian Dunbar, Vicky Mclure, Keeley Hawes, and Thandie Newton, has been a huge hit for the BBC over its five series.

Other shows included in the deal include Sky crime dramas “Thorne: Sleepyhead” and “Thorne: Scaredy Cat,” starring David Morrissey and Aidan Gillen, and “Pointless,” a popular BBC One game show.

Also included is long running panel show “8 out of 10 Cats” hosted by Jimmy Carr and the mystery-spy series “MI5,” starring Peter Firth, Matthew Macfayden and Keeley Hawes.

Soumya Sriraman, president of BritBox, said: “This new deal is just another instance that BritBox is committed to bringing the best of British content to our communities all on one service.”

BritBox is available for $6.99 per month in the U.S. and Canada, offering a range of British shows. ITV and the BBC are set to launch a similar service in the U.K. this quarter.

