USA Network Orders ‘Briarpatch’ Starring Rosario Dawson to Series

USA Network has given a series order to the anthology drama “Briarpatch” starring Rosario Dawson, Variety has learned.

The first season is based on the Ross Thomas book of the same name. It follows Allegra Dill (Dawson), a dogged investigator returning to her border-town Texas home after her sister is murdered. What begins as a search for a killer turns into an all-consuming fight to bring her corrupt hometown to its knees. The series also stars Jay R. Ferguson, Brian Geraghty, and Edi Gathegi. The first season will shoot in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Andy Greenwald adapted “Briarpatch” for television and will executive produce along with “Mr. Robot” creator Sam Esmail via Esmail Corp and Anonymous Content’s Chad Hamilton. Ana Lily Amirpour directed the pilot and also served as an executive producer. Dawson serves as producer in addition to starring. Universal Cable Productions and Paramount Television will produce.

“When we were first introduced to the anthology by Andy Greenwald, UCP and Paramount Television, we were immediately struck by the show’s unique tone and captivating story,” said Chris McCumber, president of entertainment networks for NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment. “And Sam Esmail’s incomparable vision and style, coupled with Rosario Dawson’s tremendous performance as Allegra Dill, will no doubt leave audiences buzzing.”

“Briarpatch” marks Dawson’s first starring role on a network television series. She recently appeared as Claire Temple in the Marvel-Netflix universe, having appeared in “Daredevil,” “Jessica Jones,” “Luke Cage,” “Iron Fist,” and “The Defenders.” She is best known for her film work, having starred in movies like “The 25th Hour,” “Sin City,” “Rent,” and “Unstoppable.”