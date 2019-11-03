×

Brian Tarantina, ‘Gilmore Girls’ and ‘Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ Actor, Dies at 60

By
Variety Staff

Follow Us on Twitter

Variety's Most Recent Stories

View All
Brian Tarantina
CREDIT: Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Brian Tarantina, a character actor known for his roles on “Gilmore Girls,” “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” and many other TV series, died Saturday in New York City. He was 60.

WCBS-TV New York reported that Tarantina was found dead in his Hell’s Kitchen apartment. A cause of death has not been determined.

Tarantina most recently played a New York City nightclub emcee on Amazon’s Emmy-winning period comedy “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.” The series paid tribute to Tarantina with a tweet declaring “The Gaslight won’t be the same without you.”

Tarantina was a native New Yorker. His long list of TV credits included guest shots on such series as “Law & Order,” “NYPD Blue,” “Miami Vice,” “Homicide: Life on the Street,” “Oz,” “ER” and “Heroes.” He also played two different recurring roles on “One Life to Live.”

On the original WB Network/CW drama “Gilmore Girls,” he played newstand owner Bootsy. He returned for an appearance in Netflix’s 2016 sequel series “Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life.”

He was a regular on the 2007 NBC drama series “The Black Donnellys.” More recent credits included “Madam Secretary,” “Blue Bloods,” “Elementary,” “The Night Of” and “Person of Interest.”

Tarantina also had a varied career on the big screen, with credits ranging from 1983’s “The Cotton Club,” 1989’s “Uncle Buck,” “Carlito’s Way,” “Donnie Brasco” and “Born on the Fourth of July” to more recent roles in 2018’s “BlacKkKlansman,” and this year’s “The Kitchen.”

In the 1980s, Tarantina logged several roles on Broadway, starting with the 1983 play “Angels Fall.” He was in the 1985-86 production of “Biloxi Blues” and 1985’s “The Boys of Winter.” In 1995 he appeared with Ellen Burstyn and Giancarlo Esposito in the play “Sacrilege.”

More TV

  • Brian Tarantina

    Brian Tarantina, 'Gilmore Girls' and 'Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Actor, Dies at 60

    Brian Tarantina, a character actor known for his roles on “Gilmore Girls,” “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” and many other TV series, died Saturday in New York City. He was 60. WCBS-TV New York reported that Tarantina was found dead in his Hell’s Kitchen apartment. A cause of death has not been determined. Tarantina most recently [...]

  • 'SNL' Gives Military Dog Conan a

    'Saturday Night Live' Gives Military Dog Conan a Press Conference (Watch)

    After kicking off the Nov. 2 episode of “Saturday Night Live” as Elizabeth Warren, diving into the presidential hopeful’s healthcare plan, Kate McKinnon pivoted to reprise her role of Kellyanne Conway to take a jab at former press secretary Sean Spicer, but more importantly celebrate Conan, the military dog integral in helping track down former [...]

  • Rudy Boesch 'SURVIVOR' TV PROGRAMME ALL

    Rudy Boesch, Oldest 'Survivor' Contestant, Dies at 91

    Rudy Boesch, the oldest person to compete on “Survivor,” died Friday from complications of Alzheimer’s disease, according to numerous media reports. He was 91 and was a resident of Virginia Beach, Va. A former Navy Seal, Boesch appeared on the first season of the reality show in 2000. He was 72 at the time and [...]

  • Fox Works to Strike New Era

    Fox Works to Strike New Era for Bowling

    When Kyle Troup bowls a strike, he sometimes pulls a hair pick out of his pocket and uses it to comb his mass of curls. And in making that motion, he’s sort of completing a circle. Troup and young bowlers like him figure prominently in Fox’s plans to give bowling a better position at the [...]

  • THE INBETWEEN -- "Pilot" Episode 101

    'The InBetween' Canceled After One Season at NBC

    NBC has canceled the summer drama series “The InBetween,” Variety has confirmed. The show’s one and only season aired between May and August earlier this year. The series starred Harriet Dyer as Cassie, a woman who is able to see visions of the past and future as well as communicate with the dead. She uses her [...]

  • Variety Al Pacino New York Issue

    TV News Roundup: Amazon Debuts First Look at 'Hunters' Starring Al Pacino

    In today’s TV news roundup, Amazon Prime Video unveiled the first look at the upcoming series “Hunters,” and TruTV greenlit “Hot Ones: The Game Show.” DATES ABC’s “The Great Christmas Light Fight” will return for its seventh season just in time for the holidays, premiering Dec. 2. With lifestyle expert Carter Oosterhouse and famed interior [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad