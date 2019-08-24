×

'Breaking Bad' Movie Release Date, Title and Plot Revealed

Breaking Bad
CREDIT: AMC

The “Breaking Bad” movie is coming to Netflix sooner than you might think.

The film, titled “El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie,” is now set to be released on Netflix on Oct. 11, according to a report form the New York Times, with Aaron Paul returning as the series’ popular meth cook Jesse Pinkman. Pinkman was last seen leaving a Nazi compound while driving off to an unknown location.

Details for the film were also spotted by a Reddit user after Netflix posted a short description for the film online. the brief synopsis reads, “Fugitive Jesse Pinkman runs from his captors, the law,  and his past.”

As previously reported, the film was written and directed by Vince Gilligan, the creator of “Breaking Bad,” and will air on AMC following its Netflix premiere. During its initial run, the series  originally aired on the cable network from 2008.

More to come…

