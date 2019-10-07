What to Watch on TV This Week: The ‘Breaking Bad’ Movie ‘El Camino’ on Netflix

×
Welcome back to Tune In: our weekly newsletter offering a guide to the best of the week’s TV.

Each week, Variety’s TV team combs through the week’s schedule, selecting our picks of what to watch and when/how to watch them. This week, “Nancy Drew” debuts on the CW and the “Breaking Bad” movie drops on Netflix.

“Rhythm + Flow,” Netflix, Wednesday 

Netflix’s first music competition show sees judges Cardi B, Chance the Rapper, and Tip “T.I.” Harris search for the next hip hop sensation. The series features multi-city auditions to help undiscovered artists pursue their come up.

Nancy Drew,” The CW, Wednesday, 9 p.m.

Tune in for the revival series debut, which is described as a supernatural take on the iconic detective. Relative newcomer Kennedy McMann is taking up the mantle of the titular character.

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie,” Netflix, Friday

Hold on to your RVs because the highly anticipated, highly secretive “Breaking Bad” movie drops this week on Netflix, and it’s bound to be a bumpy ride for Jesse Pinkman and company. Aaron Paul returns to his iconic role, as Jesse deals with the fallout from Walter White’s death.

“The College Admissions Scandal,” Lifetime, Saturday, 8 p.m.

As part of its “Ripped From the Headlines” feature series, Lifetime is tackling the College Admissions Scandal which rocked the country when it came to light back in March. The movie follows two wealthy mothers (whom Lifetime claims are not directly based on Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin), Caroline (Penelope Ann Miller), a sought after interior designer, and Bethany (Mia Kirshner), an owner of a successful financial services firm, who share an obsession with getting their teenagers into the best possible college.

