TV News Roundup: Bravo Announces First Ever BravoCon

CREDIT: Stephen Lovekin/REX/Shutterstock

In today’s roundup, Bravo announces its first ever BravoCon and the trailer for the fourth season of “Queen Sugar” dropped. 

The buddy comedy “Partners in Wine,” starring Lauren White and Jasmine Curry, will be available for streaming on Amazon Tuesday, May 28. It follows best friends Mia and Anne, who support, challenge, and judge each other as they discuss marriage, dating, and motherhood over lots and lots of wine. Nathaniel Nauert directed.

TNT released the official season three trailer for “Claws.” The series about five manicurists in Florida returns Sunday, June 9 at 9 p.m. The series stars Niecy Nash,Carrie Preston, Judy Reyes, Karrueche Tran, Jenn Lyon, Jack Kesy, Kevin Rankin, Jason Antoon, Evan Daigle, Suleka Mathew, Harold Perrineau, and Dean Norris.

OWN dropped the new trailer for the upcoming fourth season of “Queen Sugar.” The series, created by Ava DuVernay, follows the Bordelon family as they discover someone is trying to publish a memoir divulging family secrets.

Bravo has announced the first even BravoCon, featuring an interactive dream experience for fans featuring live performances, insider panels, unique activations and VIP access to Bravo’s biggest shows and stars. “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen” will film at the event. BravoCon will take place in New York City from November 15 – Sunday, November 17.

WABC-TV announced that Sam Champion will be joining its weekday morning and noon teams as weather anchor starting Monday, June 3. He previously spent 18 years as a weather anchor on WABC’S Eyewitness News from 1988-2006, before joining “Good Morning America” and ABC News.

The Trevor Project announced that Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos will both be honored at the organization’s TrevorLIVE New York gala with the Champions award for their commitment to supporting The Trevor Project’s mission to end suicide among LGBTQ youth. EY will be honored with the 20/20 Visionary Award for the company’s work supporting LGBTQ inclusion. Cara Delevingne will receive the Hero Award. Nicole Byer and Eugene Lee Yang will co-host the gala on Monday, June 17.

WGBH announced Wednesday the appointment of two NOVA senior producers to lead its science series NOVA, seen nationally on PBS.  Deputy executive producer Julia Cort and senior producer Chris Schmidt will become co-executive producers of NOVA.

“We are lucky to have two people who are so gifted, not just as filmmakers, but as science communicators, take the helm of the country’s most respected and most watched science series,” said John Bredar, vice president of national programming at WGBH. “Together they represent more than 50 years of science media expertise and their skill sets ideally complement and augment one another. I’m excited about the future of NOVA under their leadership.”

 

