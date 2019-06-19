×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Brave New World’ Series Adds Five to Cast, Including Kylie Bunbury, Joseph Morgan

By

TV Reporter

Joe's Most Recent Stories

View All
Brave New World Series Regulars
CREDIT: Rex/Shutterstock

The upcoming “Brave New World” series produced by Universal Content Productions (UCP) and Amblin Television has rounded out its main cast.

The series, based on the Aldous Huxley novel of the same name, has cast Kylie Bunbury, Hannah John-Kamen, Sen Mitsuji, Joseph Morgan, and Nina Sosanya. They join previously announced series regulars Alden Ehrenreich, Jessica Brown Findlay, and Harry Lloyd.

Brave New World” imagines a utopian society that has achieved peace and stability through the prohibition of monogamy, privacy, money, family, and history itself. As citizens of New London, Bernard Marx (Lloyd) and Lenina Crowne (Brown Findlay) have only ever known a rigid social order, a perfect pharmaceutical called Soma, and a culture of instant gratification and ubiquitous sex. Curious to explore life beyond the strictures of their society, the two New Worlders embark on a vacation to the Savage Lands, where they become embroiled in a harrowing and violent rebellion. Bernard and Lenina are rescued by John the Savage (Ehrenreich), who escapes with them back to New London.

Related

Bunbury will play Frannie, Lenina’s best friend, a Beta Plus who embraces her conditioning and New London’s social order. Bunbury recently appeared in the critically-acclaimed Netflix miniseries “When They See Us” and previously starred in the Fox baseball drama “Pitch.” On the film side, she recently starred in “Game Night.”

She is repped by ICM and Principal Entertainment LA.

John-Kamen will play Wilhelmina “Helm” Watson, a hedonistic artist and New London’s premier maker of Feelies. John-Kamen currently stars in fellow UCP series “Killjoys” and will appear in Netflix’s “The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance.” She made her feature debut in “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” and also starred in “Ant-Man and the Wasp.”

She is repped by Paradigm, Luber Roklin Entertainment, and Scott Marshall Partners.

Mitsuji will play Henry Foster, an Alpha Plus in every way, who works alongside Bernard as a counselor at The Bureau of Stability. Mitsuji recently appeared as a series regular in “Origin.” His other roles include an upcoming series-long arc on “Altered Carbon,” as well as a recurring role in the upcoming final season of “The Man in the High Castle.”

He is repped by APA and Jackoway Tyerman.

Morgan will play CJack60, an Epsilon relegated to physical, tedious jobs, who is deeply impacted after witnessing a horrifying incident. Morgan is best known for his role as Klaus Mikaelson on “The Vampire Diaries,” and later on the spin-off “The Originals.” His film roles include “Immortals,” “Alexander,” and “Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World.”

He is repped by WME and manager Richard Konigsberg.

Sosanya will play Mustafa Mond, a World Controller who is responsible for maintaining New London’s social structure and utopian promise. Sosanya’s recent TV credits include “Good Omens” and “Killing Eve.” Her film roles include “David Brent: Life on the Road” and “Love Actually.”

She is repped by Independent Talent Group.

“Brave New World” was originally in development at Syfy but was ordered straight-to-series at USA Network in February. David Wiener, Grant Morrison, and Brian Taylor will write the series. Wiener will serve as showrunner and executive producer, with Morrison also executive producing. Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey of Amblin Television will also executive produce. Owen Harris will direct the first episode and executive produce. Taylor will executive produce the first episode and serve as a consultant moving forward. UCP will produce in association with Amblin.

(Pictured, from left to right: Hannah John-Kamen, Joseph Morgan, Kylie Bunbury, Nina Sosanya, Sen Mitsuji)

Popular on Variety

  • A Night in the Writer's Room

    Comedy Showrunners on the Impact of the WGA Staffing Boost

  • A Night in the Writer's Room

    Showrunners on the Realities of Writing: ‘It’s A Continual Cycle of Panic and Fear, It’s Super Fun’

  • Chris Hemsworth MIB premiere Thor

    Chris Hemsworth Responds to the 'Avengers: Endgame' Fat-Shaming Thor Controversy

  • Younger Hilary Duff Sutton Foster

    Hilary Duff and Sutton Foster Proud That 'Younger' Flaunts Women's Careers Over Romance

  • Deadwood Costumes

    'Deadwood' Designer Janie Bryant Used Original 1880s Dress for HBO Movie

  • 'Big Little Lies' Season 2: A

    'Big Little Lies': Can Season 2 Live Up to the First?

  • Richard Madden Was Ready to Leave

    Richard Madden is Done Playing Romeo

  • Actors on Actors: Sarah Paulson &

    Actors on Actors: Sarah Paulson & Tracee Ellis Ross (Full Video)

  • Actors on Actors: Taraji P. Henson

    Actors on Actors: Taraji P. Henson & Ellen Pompeo (Full Video)

  • Julia Roberts On the Dark, Original

    Julia Roberts on ‘Pretty Woman’s’ Original Violent Ending

More TV

  • The Handmaid's Tale -- "Watch Out"

    Yvonne Strahovski on Serena's 'Trauma' in 'The Handmaid's Tale' Season 3

    SPOILER ALERT: Do not read if you have not yet watched “Unknown Caller,” the fifth episode of the third season of “The Handmaid’s Tale.” The second season of “The Handmaid’s Tale” ended with Serena Joy (Yvonne Strahovski) truly becoming a mother as well as seemingly picking a side in the fight against the misogynistic regime — [...]

  • 'Pose' and 'Russian Doll' Lead 2019

    'Pose' and 'Russian Doll' Lead 2019 TCA Award Nominations

    Freshman seasons of “Pose” and “Russian Doll” lead the list of nominees for the 2019 TCA Awards, the Television Critics Assn. announced Wednesday. Both series scored four nominations each. FX’s ballroom culture drama “Pose” appears on the ballot in the categories of individual achievement in drama (for lead actor Billy Porter), outstanding achievement in drama, [...]

  • Critics Groups Form Coalition For Diversity

    Film and TV Critics Announce Coalition to Increase Diversity in Entertainment Journalism (EXCLUSIVE)

    A coalition of film and television critics associations are teaming up help foster greater diversity in entertainment journalism. The new Critics Groups for Equality in Media (CGEM) is comprised of the African American Film Critics Association (AAFCA), the Features Forum of the Asian American Journalists Association (AAJA), GALECA: The Society of LGBTQ Entertainment Critics, the [...]

  • Brave New World Series Regulars

    'Brave New World' Series Adds Five to Cast, Including Kylie Bunbury, Joseph Morgan

    The upcoming “Brave New World” series produced by Universal Content Productions (UCP) and Amblin Television has rounded out its main cast. The series, based on the Aldous Huxley novel of the same name, has cast Kylie Bunbury, Hannah John-Kamen, Sen Mitsuji, Joseph Morgan, and Nina Sosanya. They join previously announced series regulars Alden Ehrenreich, Jessica Brown [...]

  • Weather Channel Returns to Verizon Fios

    Weather Channel Returns to Verizon Fios Lineup After Four Years

    The Weather Channel cabler will return to the lineup of Verizon Fios next week after a four-year absence. Weather Channel, now owned by Byron Allen’s Entertainment Studios, was dropped by Verizon Fios in March 2015. Weather Channel had been a staple of the cable TV bundle since its launch in 1982, but in recent years [...]

  • jesse-tyler-ferguson

    Jesse Tyler Ferguson Will Host HGTV's 'Extreme Makeover' Revival (EXCLUSIVE)

    You don’t need a home-improvement expert to restart “Extreme Makeover: Home Edition.” Jesse Tyler Ferguson, the actor best known for his turn as Mitchell Pritchett in the popular sitcom “Modern Family,’ will host HGTV’s ten-episode remodel of the popular home-improvement series, in which families and communities in need of help are given a massive reworking [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad