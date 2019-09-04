‘Brady Bunch’ Alum Christopher Knight Teams With Phil Viardo for Production Banner

Whether it was constructing a science fair volcano or standing up to a bully, Peter of “The Brady Bunch” was always a resourceful go-getter. Christopher Knight, the actor who starred as the show’s middle son, hopes to channel that ambition into the launch of a production venture, Former Prodigy Media, with producer Phil Viardo.

Based in Beverly Hills, Former Prodigy Media has several projects in the works: a documentary about a teenager with Williams Syndrome called “Truelove,” a currently untitled Christopher Knight home makeover project, a true crime series based on the book “The Charmer” and the docuseries “Hard Time | Easy Meal” which documents stories of prison life and prison recipes.

“I am elated about this new venture,” said Knight. “It was only a matter of time before I expanded my business interests into TV and film production. The opportunity of teaming up with Phil just made sense and indicated, ‘that’ timing was at hand.”

Knight is involved with a number of other projects including Christopher Knight Brands, which promotes his online home furnishings brand “Christopher Knight Home.” He will also appear in the upcoming HGTV series, “A Very Brady Renovation,” premiering Sept. 9.

Viardo is the head of development and talent at Natural 9 Entertainment and will remain a partner and on the board of directors as well as co-produce projects with the company. His producing credits include “Hollyscoop”, National Geographic Channels’“LimoMasters,” Univision’s s “La Gran Sorpresa” and the ABC series “The Wildlife Docs,” which earned him two Daytime Emmy Award nominations. He executive produces the upcoming documentary feature film “Public Enemy Number One.”

“The Brady Bunch” will mark the 50th anniversary of its debut on Sept. 26. The domestic comedy that came to define an era of TV sitcoms aired from 1969 to 1974 on ABC, and it has been a staple of syndication for decades. Classic TV channel MeTV plans to celebrate the milestone on Sept. 29 by airing “The Brady Bunch” pilot and three other classic episodes from noon-2 p.m. ET.

(Pictured: Christopher Knight, Phil Viardo)