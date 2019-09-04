×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Brady Bunch’ Alum Christopher Knight Teams With Phil Viardo for Production Banner

By

Dano's Most Recent Stories

View All
Christopher Knight Phil Viardo
CREDIT: Courtesy of Former Prodigy Media

Whether it was constructing a science fair volcano or standing up to a bully, Peter of “The Brady Bunch” was always a resourceful go-getter. Christopher Knight, the actor who starred as the show’s middle son, hopes to channel that ambition into the launch of a production venture, Former Prodigy Media, with producer Phil Viardo.

Based in Beverly Hills, Former Prodigy Media has several projects in the works: a documentary about a teenager with Williams Syndrome called “Truelove,” a currently untitled Christopher Knight home makeover project, a true crime series based on the book “The Charmer” and the docuseries “Hard Time | Easy Meal” which documents stories of prison life and prison recipes.

“I am elated about this new venture,” said Knight. “It was only a matter of time before I expanded my business interests into TV and film production. The opportunity of teaming up with Phil just made sense and indicated, ‘that’ timing was at hand.”

Related

Knight is involved with a number of other projects including Christopher Knight Brands, which promotes his online home furnishings brand “Christopher Knight Home.” He will also appear in the upcoming HGTV series, “A Very Brady Renovation,” premiering Sept. 9.

Viardo is the head of development and talent at Natural 9 Entertainment and will remain a partner and on the board of directors as well as co-produce projects with the company. His producing credits include “Hollyscoop”, National Geographic Channels’“LimoMasters,” Univision’s s “La Gran Sorpresa” and the ABC series “The Wildlife Docs,” which earned him two Daytime Emmy Award nominations. He executive produces the upcoming documentary feature film “Public Enemy Number One.”

The Brady Bunch” will mark the 50th anniversary of its debut on Sept. 26. The domestic comedy that came to define an era of TV sitcoms aired from 1969 to 1974 on ABC, and it has been a staple of syndication for decades. Classic TV channel MeTV plans to celebrate the milestone on Sept. 29 by airing “The Brady Bunch” pilot and three other classic episodes from noon-2 p.m. ET.

(Pictured: Christopher Knight, Phil Viardo)

Popular on Variety

More TV

  • Christopher Knight Phil Viardo

    'Brady Bunch' Alum Christopher Knight Teams With Phil Viardo for Production Banner

    Whether it was constructing a science fair volcano or standing up to a bully, Peter of “The Brady Bunch” was always a resourceful go-getter. Christopher Knight, the actor who starred as the show’s middle son, hopes to channel that ambition into the launch of a production venture, Former Prodigy Media, with producer Phil Viardo. Based [...]

  • Kevin James'Kevin Can Wait' Awardsline Emmy

    Kevin James to Lead NASCAR Comedy Series at Netflix

    Kevin James is set to star in and executive produce a multi-camera comedy that has been ordered to series at Netflix, Variety has learned. Titled “The Crew,” the series is set in a NASCAR garage. James will play the crew chief. When the owner steps down and passes the team off to his daughter, James finds [...]

  • Chris Cooper'Live By Night' film premiere,

    'Homecoming' Season 2 Casts Chris Cooper

    The upcoming second season of Amazon’s “Homecoming” has cast Oscar winner Chris Cooper in a key role. Cooper will play Leonard Geist, an eccentric botanist, more at home in his greenhouse than in the boardrooms of the company he created. He joins previously announced “Homecoming” Season 2 stars Janelle Monáe, Stephan James, and Hong Chau. [...]

  • Philip Noyce

    Phillip Noyce to Direct Cryogenics Drama at NBC

    NBC is developing an untitled project from writer and executive producer David Slack, to be helmed by Phillip Noyce, who will also be exec producing. Sony is the studio behind the show. The series, about an “enigmatic billionaire” who has gathered more than 250 people who “have attempted to cheat death by having their bodies [...]

  • Wu-Tang-An American Saga

    How Cinematographer Used Light, Shadow to Help Tell Tale of Wu-Tang Clan in Hulu Series

    For Hulu’s “Wu-Tang: An American Saga,” cinematographer Gavin Kelly set out to capture the heroic journeys of the dozen young black men that Bobby Diggs, aka The RZA, assembled amid the early 1990s crack-cocaine epidemic in New York’s Staten Island to form one of the most important groups in hip-hop history. “The look of the show [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad