×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Bradley Whitford-Led Church Choir Comedy Ordered to Pilot at NBC

By

TV Reporter

Joe's Most Recent Stories

View All
Bradley Whitford photographed at the PMC Studio in Los Angeles for Variety
CREDIT: Dan Doperalski/Variety

NBC has ordered a pilot for a single-camera comedy with Bradley Whitford attached to star and executive produce.

The now untitled project was formerly known as “All Together Now.” In the series, a rural church choir gets the director it never thought it needed when a salty, Ivy League music professor (Whitford) stumbles through their door.

The series hails from Lesley Wake Webster, who will serve as writer and executive producer. Jason Winer will also executive produce via his Small Dog Picture Company banner in addition to directing.  Jon Radler of Small Dog will also executive produce along with Adam Anders. 20th Century Fox Television, where Wake Webster and Winer are under overall deals, will produce.

This marks a homecoming for Whitford, who starred in the NBC drama “The West Wing” from 1999-2006. He also won an Emmy for his work on the show in 2001. Whitford currently appears in the critically-acclaimed Hulu series “The Handmaid’s Tale,” on which he was upped to series regular beginning with the upcoming third season. He also stars in the Nat Geo series “Valley of the Boom,” which charts the rise of the tech giants of Silicon Valley. Whitford also starred in the recent film “The Destroyer” opposite Nicole Kidman and will star in the upcoming release “Godzilla: King of Monsters.”

Wake Webster recently worked on fellow 20th TV show “Life in Pieces,” and has also worked on shows like “The Odd Couple,” “New Girl,” and “Kitchen Confidential.”

Wake Webster is repped by WME. Whitford is repped by ICM and Greenlight Management. Winer is repped by ICM, Mosaic, and Morris Yorn.

This is NBC’s fifth comedy pilot order thus far. It is also the second comedy they have ordered with a star attached, with the other being “Saving Kenan” starring “SNL” stalwart Kenan Thompson.

Popular on Variety

  •

    Jada Pinkett Smith on Diversity of This Year's Oscar Nominations: 'We're Making Strides'

  • Mindy Kaling photographed by Victoria Stevens

    Mindy Kaling on How Writers' Rooms Have Changed Since 'The Office'

  • Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

    Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

  • Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

    Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

  • James McAvoy Reveals Origins of Patricia

    James McAvoy Reveals Patricia's 'Kinky' Origins for 'Glass'

  • Lupita Nyongo Michael B Jordan

    Michael B. Jordan and Lupita Nyong'o Can't Say 'No' in This 'Black Panther' Q&A

  • The Sopranos

    'The Sopranos' Cast Remembers James Gandolfini: 'A Gem of a Human'

  • Lindsay Lohan Reveals Her Advice Young

    Lindsay Lohan Reveals Her Advice to Young Women, Obsession With 'Vanderpump Rules' 

  • Who Should Host the 2019 Oscars?

    Hollywood Answers: Who Should Host the 2019 Oscars?

  • Stars Who Died in 2018, From

    Celebrities Who Died in 2018

More TV

  • Bradley Whitford photographed at the PMC

    Bradley Whitford-Led Church Choir Comedy Ordered to Pilot at NBC

    NBC has ordered a pilot for a single-camera comedy with Bradley Whitford attached to star and executive produce. The now untitled project was formerly known as “All Together Now.” In the series, a rural church choir gets the director it never thought it needed when a salty, Ivy League music professor (Whitford) stumbles through their [...]

  • Barbara Claman Obit

    Casting Director Barbara Claman Dies at 89

    Barbara Claman, a casting director known for her role in helping discover stars like, George Clooney, Laura Dern and Charlie Sheen, has died. She was 89. Claman died in her sleep on Jan. 17, according to her son, Eric Claman Sr. Claman was an accomplished casting director in New York City and Hollywood. She began [...]

  • Cynthia Erivo Harriet

    TV News Roundup: Cynthia Erivo Among 10 Cast in HBO Drama 'The Outsider'

    In today’s TV news roundup, MTV announces a new dating show starring DJ Pauly D and Vinny Guadagnino from “Jersey Shore” and “The Outsider” at HBO rounds out its cast.  CASTING HBO has revealed several cast members for its upcoming miniseries “The Outsider,” based on the Stephen King horror novel of the same name. Cynthia Erivo, Bill Camp, [...]

  • Rina Mimoun, Paul Attanasio

    CBS Orders Drama Pilots From Rina Mimoun, Paul Attanasio

    CBS has given out pilot orders to the drama projects “Under the Bridge” and “Nancy.” In “Under the Bridge,” when a scandal rocks the medical practice she runs with her husband and their friends, a surgeon rises to the occasion and takes the lead in trying to mend both the practice and her own marriage. The [...]

  • judge ross justice central tv

    Byron Allen Learned How to Make 'Em Laugh First

    To truly understand how Byron Allen, the guy from “Real People,” became Byron Allen the media mogul that owns the Weather Channel, you have to hear his story about the courtroom set that needed a home. The CEO and president of Entertainment Studios, one of the largest distributors and independent producers of first-run syndicated programming [...]

  • FBI THE NEIGHBORHOOD MAGNUM P.I.

    'FBI,' 'The Neighborhood,' 'Magnum P.I.' Renewed for Second Seasons at CBS

    CBS has renewed the freshman shows “FBI,” “The Neighborhood,” and “Magnum P.I.” “Each of these distinctive shows has made their mark in a variety of ways,” said Kelly Kahl, president of CBS Entertainment. “Our goals this season were to introduce new series that audiences are passionate about, add more strength to a winning schedule and [...]

  • Ryan Cabrera RENT Fox

    How 'Rent' Inspired a Multi-Platinum Songwriting Career (Guest Column)

    I’ll never forget seeing “Rent” for the first time. My mom used to bring me to shows in New York, so I was used to “Phantom of the Opera” and “Cats,” which are great, but hadn’t really hit home as an artist. “Rent” was the most inspiring musical I had ever seen. When I was 16 [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad