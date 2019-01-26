Bradley Whitford-Led Church Choir Comedy Ordered to Pilot at NBC

NBC has ordered a pilot for a single-camera comedy with Bradley Whitford attached to star and executive produce.

The now untitled project was formerly known as “All Together Now.” In the series, a rural church choir gets the director it never thought it needed when a salty, Ivy League music professor (Whitford) stumbles through their door.

The series hails from Lesley Wake Webster, who will serve as writer and executive producer. Jason Winer will also executive produce via his Small Dog Picture Company banner in addition to directing. Jon Radler of Small Dog will also executive produce along with Adam Anders. 20th Century Fox Television, where Wake Webster and Winer are under overall deals, will produce.

This marks a homecoming for Whitford, who starred in the NBC drama “The West Wing” from 1999-2006. He also won an Emmy for his work on the show in 2001. Whitford currently appears in the critically-acclaimed Hulu series “The Handmaid’s Tale,” on which he was upped to series regular beginning with the upcoming third season. He also stars in the Nat Geo series “Valley of the Boom,” which charts the rise of the tech giants of Silicon Valley. Whitford also starred in the recent film “The Destroyer” opposite Nicole Kidman and will star in the upcoming release “Godzilla: King of Monsters.”

Wake Webster recently worked on fellow 20th TV show “Life in Pieces,” and has also worked on shows like “The Odd Couple,” “New Girl,” and “Kitchen Confidential.”

Wake Webster is repped by WME. Whitford is repped by ICM and Greenlight Management. Winer is repped by ICM, Mosaic, and Morris Yorn.

This is NBC’s fifth comedy pilot order thus far. It is also the second comedy they have ordered with a star attached, with the other being “Saving Kenan” starring “SNL” stalwart Kenan Thompson.