Brad Paisley to Star in ‘Fish Out of Water’ Amazon Comedy Series

Brad Paisley could be set to make his debut as a series regular on TV.

The country music star is attached to star in and executive produce “Fish Out of Water,” a half-hour comedy series which has received a script commitment at Amazon.

The series is described as a “Larry Sanders take on celebrity vanity projects” and will provide a behind-the-scenes look at Paisley’s struggle to keep a simple little fishing show from turning into his own personal Fyre Festival.

Other than Paisley, the prospective show will also be exec produced by Will Arnett and AD Miles, who all worked together on ABC’s “The Gong Show” reboot. Miles will pen the script. Paisley’s manager Bill Simmons will also executive produce alongside Peter Principato, Marc Forman, and Kendal Marcy

The series hails from Sony Pictures Televisions where Arnett and Forman are under an overall deal via their Electric Avenue production banner.

Paisley’s previous on screen roles mostly include guest performances. He appeared in an episode of “Two and a Half Men” back in 2014 on the TV side and provided additional voices for the Disney “Plane: Fire & Rescue” feature that same year. He c-judged “The Gong Show” reboot, which premiered in June 2017, alongside Jason Sudeikis and Sharon Osbourne