Brad Falchuk Sets Overall Deal at Netflix

Brad Falchuk is joining Ryan Murphy at Netflix.

Falchuk has signed an overall deal with the streamer, which sources say is for four years and worth eight figures. He was previously set up under a deal at 20th Century Fox Television, where he collaborated with Murphy on shows like Fox’s “9-1-1,” and FX’s “Pose,” “American Horror Story,” and “American Crime Story.” Falchuk and Murphy are also working together on the upcoming Netflix series “The Politician,” which will be produced by 20th TV. Like Murphy, Falchuk will remain an executive producer on all of the aforementioned shows despite exiting the studio.

Falchuck is the latest in a string of top producers and creators to set rich new overall deals in the recent past. In addition to Murphy, both Kenya Barris and Shonda Rhimes left their homes at ABC Studios for deals reportedly worth nine-figures at Netflix.

More to come…

