×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Parasite’ Director Bong Joon Ho Makes Late Night Debut Following Three Globe Nominations

By
Erin Nyren

Staff Editor

Erin's Most Recent Stories

View All

Parasite” director Bong Joon Ho sat down for his first U.S. late-night appearance on “Late Night With Jimmy Fallon” Monday night.

The director, who received best director and best original screenplay Globen Globe nominations with co-writer Han Jin Won, plus a best foreign language nod Monday morning, did not give much away about the film’s plot when pressed by Fallon, in typical Bong fashion.

“I’d like to say as little as possible here because the film is best when you go into it cold,” he said, via his translator, who accompanied him for the interview.

“This is a talk show, so you have to say something,” Fallon jokingly — or not — responded.

Bong relented and gave a very rough outline of the “Parasite’s” premise.

“It’s a story about family, the son goes into a rich house as a tutor and the story unfolds from there,” he explained.

After Fallon described the emotional gamut “Parasite” puts viewers through, Bong concurred.

“They’re all very human,” he said. “It’s just a funny and scary movie.”

Fallon then asked Bong to explain the story behind his final remarks at the screening of “Parasite” at Cannes, where the drama received an eight-minute standing ovation. After thanking the crowd, the director said simply, “Let’s all go home.”

“Actually, the screening was very late night,” Bong said. “It was almost midnight. So the standing ovation was very long but the actors and I were very hungry because we couldn’t eat dinner. We all were saying to each other, ‘We’re so hungry,’ and they ended up subtitling it in the video that was later.”

“But the applause never stopped,” he continued. “So finally I said, yeah, ‘Let’s go home.'”

Watch the interview above.

More Film

  • Bong Joon Ho Talks 'Parasite' on

    'Parasite' Director Bong Joon Ho Makes Late Night Debut Following Three Globe Nominations

    “Parasite” director Bong Joon Ho sat down for his first U.S. late-night appearance on “Late Night With Jimmy Fallon” Monday night. The director, who received best director and best original screenplay Globen Globe nominations with co-writer Han Jin Won, plus a best foreign language nod Monday morning, did not give much away about the film’s [...]

  • The Cold Blue

    Erik Nelson Wants to Preserve the Past With 'The Cold Blue' World War II Documentary

    Erik Nelson describes his documentary “The Cold Blue” as “the garage band of movies” — he didn’t have the large team or crew other documentary contenders have. “The Cold Blue” is a World War II documentary that looks at raids and B-17 bombing missions that took place during the war. Nelson’s team looked at 34 [...]

  • Ray Manzarek

    Film News Roundup: Concert-Documentary 'The Doors: Break on Thru' Set for February

    In today’s film news roundup, one-night showings of a Ray Manzarek tribute and the season premiere of “Doctor Who” have been set for 2020, and the MPAA hires a copyright expert. ONE-NIGHT SHOWINGS The Doors and Trafalgar Releasing are teaming on the worldwide Feb. 12 release of “The Doors: Break on Thru – A Celebration [...]

  • Richard Jewell

    Warner Bros. Hits Back at Atlanta Paper Over 'Richard Jewell' Legal Threat

    Warner Bros. is standing behind “Richard Jewell,” the Clint Eastwood drama that is the source of controversy over its portrayal of a female journalist trading sex for scoops. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution sent a legal threat to the filmmakers on Monday asking them to include a disclaimer noting that the film took dramatic license. In a [...]

  • The Irishman

    'Captain Marvel,' 'The Irishman,' Other Original Scores to Miss Out on Oscar Nominations

    The Regina Spektor song from “Bombshell” and at least six major scores including “The Two Popes” and “The Irishman” won’t be on Oscar’s music shortlists when they are announced next week. That’s because none of them are on the official Academy eligibility lists from which music-branch members are now voting. Preliminary voting ends tomorrow afternoon, [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad