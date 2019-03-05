Russell Hornsby to Lead NBC’s ‘Bone Collector’ Pilot ‘Lincoln’

Russell Hornsby has been cast in the lead role in the NBC drama pilot “Lincoln,” Variety has confirmed.

Based on the bestselling book series by Jeffery Deaver, “Lincoln” follows legendary forensic criminologist Lincoln Rhyme (Hornsby), who was seriously injured during his hunt for the diabolic serial killer known as the Bone Collector. Called back into action when the killer re-emerges, Lincoln forms a unique partnership with Amelia Sachs, a young beat cop who helps him hunt the deadly mastermind while also taking on the most high-profile cases in the NYPD.

Hornsby currently stars in the Fox drama “Proven Innocent,” so this pilot is in second position to that project. However, “Proven Innocent” opened to low ratings just over two weeks ago. Hornsby is also known for his roles in recent films like “Creed II” and “Fences,” as well as series such as “Grimm”–which also ran on NBC–“Seven Seconds,” and “Lincoln Heights.”

He is repped by ICM, Cohn/Torgan Management, and Hansen Jacobson.

VJ Boyd and Mark Bianculli will serve as writers and executive producers on the pilot. Avi Nir, Alon Shtruzman, Peter Traugott, and Rachel Kaplan will also executive produce. Universal Television and Sony Pictures Television will produce in association with Keshet Studios.

Deadline first reported this casting.