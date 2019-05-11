NBC Orders ‘Bone Collector’ Adaptation, Bradley Whitford, Adam Pally Comedies

NBC has picked up the drama “Lincoln” and the comedies “Perfect Harmony” and “Indebted” for the 2019-2020 season.

Both “Lincoln” and “Indebted” hail at least in part from Sony Picture Television, with “Lincoln” a co-production between Sony and Universal Television and “Indebted” being solely a Sony production. The news comes after Sony recently scored two new series pick ups at ABC with comedy “United We Fall” and drama “For Life,” while ABC also renewed the Sony-produced “The Goldbergs” and “Schooled.” “United We Fall,” “Schooled,” and “For Life” are co-productions between Sony and ABC Studios.

“Lincoln” is inspired by the best-selling book “The Bone Collector.” It follows former NYPD detective and forensic genius Lincoln Rhyme, who was at the top of his game until a serious accident at the hands of a notorious serial killer forces him out of the field.

When Amelia Sachs, an intuitive young officer who’s got her own gift for proﬁling, finds herself hot on the killer’s trail, Rhyme in turn finds a partner for this new game of cat and mouse.

The cast includes Russell Hornsby, Arielle Kebbel, Brían F. O’Byrne, Tate Ellington, Courtney Grosbeck, Ramses Jimenez, Brooke Lyons, Roslyn Ruff, and Michael Imperioli.

VJ Boyd and Mark Bianculli will write and executive produce. Seth Gordon will direct and executive produce. Avi Nir, Peter Traugott and Rachel Kaplan will executive produce. “Lincoln” is produced by Universal Television and Sony Pictures Television and in association with Keshet Studios.

Single-cam comedy “Perfect Harmony” stars Bradley Whitford as former Princeton music professor Arthur Cochran, who unexpectedly stumbles into choir practice at a small-town church, he finds a group of singers that are out of tune in more ways than one.

In addition to Whitford, the series stars Anna Camp, Tymberlee Hill, Rizwan Manji, Will Greenberg, Geno Segers and Spencer Allport.

Lesley Wake Webster will write and executive produce. Jason Winer will direct and executive produce. Bradley Whitford, Adam Anders and Jon Radler will executive produce. “Perfect Harmony” is produced by 20th Century Fox Television and Small Dog Picture Company.

Multi-cam “Indebted” focuses on young parents Dave and Rebecca, who are ready to reclaim their life after years of diapers and sleepless nights. However, things take an unexpected turn when Dave’s parents show up unannounced and broke, leaving Dave with no choice but to open the door to the people who gave him everything.

The cast includes Adam Pally, Abby Elliott, Steven Weber and Fran Drescher. Dan Levy will write and executive produce. Doug Robinson will executive produce. “Indebted” is produced by Sony Pictures Television in association with Doug Robinson Productions.