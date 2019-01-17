NBC Orders ‘Bone Collector’ Drama Pilot ‘Lincoln’

NBC has ordered the drama pilot “Lincoln,” formerly known as “The Bone Collector.”

Based on the internationally bestselling book series, “Lincoln” follows legendary forensic criminologist Lincoln Rhyme, who was seriously injured during his hunt for the diabolic serial killer known as the Bone Collector. Called back into action when the killer re-emerges, Lincoln forms a unique partnership with Amelia Sachs, a young beat cop who helps him hunt the deadly mastermind while also taking on the most high-profile cases in the NYPD.

VJ Boyd and Mark Bianculli will serve as writers and executive producers on the pilot. Avi Nir, Alon Shtruzman, Peter Traugott, and Rachel Kaplan will also executive produce. Universal Television and Sony Pictures Television will produce in association with Keshet Studios.

The first “Bone Collector” book, written by Jeffery Deaver, was released in 1997. After the first novel’s success, Deaver wrote 10 more books following the investigations of Rhyme, with the most recent, “The Skin Collector,” having debuted in 2014.

The first novel in “The Bone Collector” series was previously adapted into the movie of the same name starring Denzel Washington and Angelina Jolie in 1999. The film grossed $151 million worldwide, with $66 million coming from domestic audiences.

With this order, NBC now has seven dramas in contention for next season, including the straight-to-series order for “Law & Order: Hate Crimes.”