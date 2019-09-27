×
‘BoJack Horseman’ to End After Season 6 on Netflix

Will Thorne

CREDIT: Netflix

BoJack Horseman is riding off into the L.A. sunset.

Netflix has announced that the forthcoming sixth season of the adult animated comedy will be its last. The streamer also revealed the concluding season will air in two parts, the first launching Oct. 25, 2019, and the second on Jan. 31, 2020.

BoJack Horseman” features the voice of Arnett as the titular former ’90s sitcom star who is also a horse, as well as the voices of Amy Sedaris, Alison Brie, Paul F. Tomkins and Aaron Paul. Created by Raphael Bob-Waksberg, the series is executive produced by Bob-Waksberg, Steven A. Cohen, and Noel Bright. Arnett and Paul also exec-produce.

Fans will still be able to catch reruns of “BoJack” on Comedy Central, after the cabler acquired the rights in Oct. 2018 from Lionsgate-owned Debmar-Mercury and producer the Tornante Company. At the time, the deal was believed to be the first such U.S. linear syndication agreement for a Netflix original series.

Netflix has released a trailer for the final season which sees BoJack writing a letter to his friend Diane (Brie) from rehab, in which he re-evaluates how he wants to live his life from now on.

“Every time someone leaves rehab, makes you think about your own progress. I bought into this idea that I was the thing that couldn’t be changed, but the main thing I think about is how stupid I am that I didn’t do this sooner. I wasted so many years being miserable because I assumed that was the only way to be, and I don’t want to be that anymore,” BoJack writes.

Watch the final season trailer below:

