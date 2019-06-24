×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Keeley Hawes to Star in and Produce Honor-Killing Drama for ITV

By

International Correspondent

Stewart's Most Recent Stories

View All
keeley-hawes-starring-netflix-film-rebecca
CREDIT: Featureflash Photo Agency

Keeley Hawes will star as a detective attempting to bring a group of killers to justice in the wake of a so-called honor-killing in “Honour.” The two-part drama is based on the real-life case of Banaz Mahmod, a young Londoner murdered by her own family for falling in love with the wrong man.

It is the first project from Buddy Club Productions, the new production business set up by “Bodyguard” star Hawes. She will exec produce “Honour” and work on the new show as soon as she has wrapped on Netflix’s Daphne du Maurier adaptation “Rebecca,” in which she plays Beatrice Lacy. Buddy Club is teaming with U.K. indie Hera Pictures on the ITV show.

Written by Gwyneth Hughes (“Vanity Fair”), “Honour” will tell the story of Detective Chief Inspector Caroline Goode’s search to discover the fate of missing 20-year old Banaz.

“In a time where honour killings are still rife, it is critical to shine a light on such an important subject,” Hawes said. “Banaz Mahmod’s story, and DCI Goode’s subsequent investigation, is certainly one that needs to be told and I am proud to be a part of it.”

ITV’s head of drama, Polly Hill commissioned the show. Richard Laxton (“Mrs. Wilson”) will direct both episodes. Hughes, Liza Marshall and Peter Kosminsky are executive producing alongside Hawes.

“Banaz Mahmod met her brutish death on the orders of her own father and uncle, which I find profoundly unsettling,” Hughes said. “That this story is ultimately so uplifting is down to the sheer heroism and dedication of the police officers who hunted down her killers.”

Popular on Variety

  • Toy Story 4 Forky Spork

    Why 'Toy Story 4' Character Forky Wasn't Named Sporky

  • Schitt's Creek Wigs

    'Schitt's Creek's' Catherine O'Hara Takes Us Inside Moira Rose's Wig Collection

  • Dwyane Wade Variety Studio, Presented by

    Dwyane Wade On Supporting His Son at Pride: 'This is My Job As a Father'

  • Variety Power of Pride

    'Pose' Cast Explains Why Pride is Important in 2019

  • Behind the Scenes of Variety's Power

    Behind the Scenes at Variety's Power of Pride Cover Shoot

  • Janet Mock: Netflix Deal is a

    Janet Mock on Netflix Deal: 'I Never Thought That I Would Be Embraced'

  • A Night in the Writer's Room

    Comedy Showrunners on the Impact of the WGA Staffing Boost

  • A Night in the Writer's Room

    Showrunners on the Realities of Writing: ‘It’s A Continual Cycle of Panic and Fear, It’s Super Fun’

  • Chris Hemsworth MIB premiere Thor

    Chris Hemsworth Responds to the 'Avengers: Endgame' Fat-Shaming Thor Controversy

  • Younger Hilary Duff Sutton Foster

    Hilary Duff and Sutton Foster Proud That 'Younger' Flaunts Women's Careers Over Romance

More TV

  • keeley-hawes-starring-netflix-film-rebecca

    Keeley Hawes to Star in and Produce Honor-Killing Drama for ITV

    Keeley Hawes will star as a detective attempting to bring a group of killers to justice in the wake of a so-called honor-killing in “Honour.” The two-part drama is based on the real-life case of Banaz Mahmod, a young Londoner murdered by her own family for falling in love with the wrong man. It is [...]

  • Love Nature Teams with Arte, BBC,

    Love Nature Teams with Arte, BBC, Smithsonian on Natural History Series ‘Stormborn’

    Love Nature has greenlit “Stormborn,” a wildlife series about animals living in the wildlands of countries on the edge of the North Atlantic. The three-parter will bow on Love Nature’s 4K linear channel and streaming service and then play on Arte in France and Germany, BBC Scotland and Smithsonian Channel. Love Nature is the natural [...]

  • john-farrar-joins-barcroft

    Barcroft Studios Hires John Farrar as Creative Director, Ups Two Execs (EXCLUSIVE)

    John Farrar, whose credits include “The Imposter,” has joined U.K. producer and digital content specialist Barcroft Studios. The company has also upped two senior staffers, with Alex Morris elevated to chief creative officer and Caspar Norman to chief operating officer. The new recruit joins Barcroft from Nerd TV, the U.K. shingle he co-founded with Jago [...]

  • Mary J. Blige and Rihanna

    Rihanna Presents Mary J. Blige With BET Lifetime Achievement Award

    Rihanna took the Microsoft Theater stage on June 23 to present Mary J. Blige with the BET Lifetime Achievement Award. Hailing the legendary singer for her style and sound, Rihanna also made mention of Blige’s history-making two Oscar nominations in the same year, for best actress and original song for “Mudbound.” Accepting the trophy, Blige [...]

  • Offset, Takeoff and Quavo of MigosBET

    BET Awards' Carpet Colored Blue in Honor of Late Nipsey Hussle

    The 2019 edition of the BET Awards doubled as a celebration of late rapper Nipsey Hussle, who was killed in March outside of his Marathon clothing store in Los Angeles. In honor of the man affectionately known as “Nip,” the carpet was colored blue. “The marathon continues” was a common refrain on the carpet (as [...]

  • Cardi B accepts the album of

    BET Awards 2019: The Complete Winners List

    The 2019 BET Awards kicked off with a performance by Cardi B, who came into the night leading with 7 nominations and, not surprisingly, picked up the award for album of the year for her “Invasion of Privacy.” Other top nominees included Drake with 5, and Beyonce, Travis Scott and J. Cole, each with four. [...]

  • Norah O’Donnell Photoshoot for NIH Magazine.

    CBS Plots July Debut for 'Evening News' With Norah O'Donnell

    In less than a month, Norah O’Donnell will start delivering the headlines at “CBS Evening News” – and, most likely, start generating a few of her own. CBS News plans to launch a re-tooled “CBS Evening News” anchored by O’Donnell on July 15th, part of the network’s ambitious plans to overhaul its morning and evening [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad