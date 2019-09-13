Bobby Moynihan Joins Ted Danson in Tina Fey-Robert Carlock NBC Comedy Series

Bobby Moynihan has been cast in the upcoming LA mayor comedy series that hails from Tina Fey and Robert Carlock, Variety has confirmed.

Moynihan joins previously announced series lead Ted Danson. Danson will star as a wealthy businessman who runs for mayor of Los Angeles for all the wrong reasons. Once he wins, he has to figure out what he stands for, gain the respect of his staff, and connect with his teenage daughter, all while controlling the coyote population.

Moynihan will play Jayden, the interim Director of Communications in the newly elected Mayor’s office.

Moynihan is best known for his time as a cast member on “Saturday Night Live” from 2008-2017. He then starred in the CBS comedy series “Me, Myself, and I.” He previously collaborated with Fey and Carlock when he appeared on their Netflix comedy series “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt.” Moynihan has also recently lent his voice to animated projects like “DuckTales,” “Star Wars Resistance,” and the “Secret Life of Pets” films.

He is repped by UTA, Odenkirk Provissiero Entertainment, and Jackoway Tyerman.

Fey will write and produce the untitled project alongside Robert Carlock. The series, which has been given a 13-episode order, hails from Universal Television. Fey will executive produce under her Little Stranger banner, with Carlock, Jeff Richmond, and David Miner also executive producing. Eric Gurian will oversee the project for Little Stranger. Bevel Gears and 3 Arts will also produce.

Deadline first reported Moynihan’s casting.