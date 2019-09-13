×

Bobby Moynihan Joins Ted Danson in Tina Fey-Robert Carlock NBC Comedy Series

By

TV Reporter

Joe's Most Recent Stories

View All
bobby moynihan
CREDIT: Joe Russo/REX/Shutterstock

Bobby Moynihan has been cast in the upcoming LA mayor comedy series that hails from Tina Fey and Robert Carlock, Variety has confirmed.

Moynihan joins previously announced series lead Ted Danson. Danson will star as a wealthy businessman who runs for mayor of Los Angeles for all the wrong reasons. Once he wins, he has to figure out what he stands for, gain the respect of his staff, and connect with his teenage daughter, all while controlling the coyote population.

Moynihan will play Jayden, the interim Director of Communications in the newly elected Mayor’s office.

Moynihan is best known for his time as a cast member on “Saturday Night Live” from 2008-2017. He then starred in the CBS comedy series “Me, Myself, and I.” He previously collaborated with Fey and Carlock when he appeared on their Netflix comedy series “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt.” Moynihan has also recently lent his voice to animated projects like “DuckTales,” “Star Wars Resistance,” and the “Secret Life of Pets” films.

He is repped by UTA, Odenkirk Provissiero Entertainment, and Jackoway Tyerman.

Fey will write and produce the untitled project alongside Robert Carlock. The series, which has been given a 13-episode order, hails from Universal Television. Fey will executive produce under her Little Stranger banner, with Carlock, Jeff Richmond, and David Miner also executive producing. Eric Gurian will oversee the project for Little Stranger. Bevel Gears and 3 Arts will also produce.

Deadline first reported Moynihan’s casting.

Popular on Variety

More TV

  • Sonar Entertainment Faces Cash-Flow Crisis, Exec

    Sonar Entertainment Faces Questions Amid Slowdown in Writer, Agency Payments

    For months, industry insiders have been growing increasingly concerned about what appeared to be a cash-flow issue at independent studio Sonar Entertainment. Multiple sources report that Sonar has been late on payments for writers on scripts and to talent agencies for packaging fees. The slowdown in the payment schedule has raised questions about Sonar’s ability [...]

  • bobby moynihan

    Bobby Moynihan Joins Ted Danson in Tina Fey-Robert Carlock NBC Comedy Series

    Bobby Moynihan has been cast in the upcoming LA mayor comedy series that hails from Tina Fey and Robert Carlock, Variety has confirmed. Moynihan joins previously announced series lead Ted Danson. Danson will star as a wealthy businessman who runs for mayor of Los Angeles for all the wrong reasons. Once he wins, he has to [...]

  • 'Silicon Valley' Creators Developing Match.com Origin

    'Silicon Valley' Creators Developing Match.com Origin Series at TBS (EXCLUSIVE)

    “Silicon Valley” co-creators John Altschuler and David Krinsky are poised to tackle another tech-related subject. The duo’s adaptation of the novel “The Players Ball: A Genius, a Con Man, and the Secret History of the Internet’s Rise” about the origins of the dating website Match.com has received a pilot script order at TBS, Variety has [...]

  • Appeals Court: Rich Family's Lawsuit Against

    Appeals Court Says Seth Rich Family's Lawsuit Against Fox News May Continue

    The parents of slain Democratic National Committee staffer Seth Rich prevailed in an effort to sue Fox News Channel over allegations that employees of the network helped promote unproven theories the young man’s death was tied to a leak of emails from the DNC to WikiLeaks in 2016. The Court of Appeals for the Second [...]

  • Jenny McCarthy attends the LA Premiere

    Emmys: Jenny McCarthy, Shannon Sharpe, Kelly Osbourne to Host Fox's Pre-Shows

    Fox has tapped “The Masked Singer” panelist Jenny McCarthy, as well as Fox Sports host Shannon Sharpe and “fashion expert” Kelly Osbourne to host its two Emmy pregame shows. “Fox’s Live Emmy Red Carpet Preshow” will air live from 6:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 22, followed by the hour-long “Fox’s Live Emmy [...]

  • Shane Gillis

    Shane Gillis' Racist Material Isn't 'Pushing Boundaries' — It's Boring (Column)

    It only took a few hours after “Saturday Night Live” announced its new cast members for one of them to come under fire. As per his own podcast and YouTube videos, new hire Sean Gillis has a history of cracking racist “jokes” about minorities that are so astonishingly nasty that I won’t repeat them here. [...]

  • Variety Power of Women New York

    Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira's 'Americanah' Adaptation Ordered to Series at HBO Max

    Lupita Nyong’o and Danai Gurira’s planned adaptation of the novel “Americanah” has received a straight-to-series order at HBO Max, Variety has learned. HBO Max has given the limited series a 10-episode order. Nyong’o will star in the series, with Gurira writing the pilot and serving as showrunner. Based on Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie’s best-selling novel, “Americanah” tells the [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad