WarnerMedia’s Bob Greenblatt to be 2019 MIPCOM Personality of the Year

Bob Greenblatt will collect the personality of the year honor at MIPCOM, the biggest market of the year for the international TV businesses.

Veteran exec Greenblatt is chairman, WarnerMedia Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer. Prior to that he was chairman of NBC Entertainment during a period in which the network enjoyed success with shows including “This is Us” and “The Voice.” As a producer, his credits include “Six Feet Under” for HBO. He was also at Showtime when the premium cable network’s slate included the likes of “Dexter” and “Weeds.”

Greenblatt joins a personality of the year roll call that includes Shonda Rhimes, Simon Cowell, and Jeffrey Katzenberg. Top brass from the international content business will toast Greenblatt at a gala dinner in the Carlton Hotel on the Cannes Croisette, as is the tradition for the personality of the year recipient.

The WarnerMedia exec will also deliver a keynote address, offering his take on this year’s official theme at MIPCOM, which is “the streaming offensive.” With international program buyers and sellers still grappling with the pros and cons presented by the rise of SVOD and the U.S. streamers and the challenge to the traditional business, the session is sure to be well-attended.

“Robert Greenblatt is one of the most respected entertainment executives in our industry,” said Paul Zilk, CEO of Reed MIDEM, organizer of MIPCOM. “His passion for creative excellence, his pioneering spirit and ground-breaking approach to programming have changed the face of the industry and in recognition we are honored to welcome him to Cannes as the MIPCOM 2019 Personality of the Year.”