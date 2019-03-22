×

Bob Greenblatt Pays Tribute to Eunetta Boone: ‘Love Just Radiated From Her’

Cynthia Littleton

Business Editor

"Raven's Home" Executive Producer, Eunetta Boone.
CREDIT: Disney Channel

Eunetta T. Boone was funny, sharp and extremely warm-hearted. That’s how WarnerMedia Entertainment chairman Bob Greenblatt remembered Boone as he paid tribute to the showrunner who died Wednesday at the age of 63.

Greenblatt worked with Boone in the early 2000s when he was partnered with David Janollari in the Greenblatt-Janollari Studio production venture. Greenblatt-Janollari was the banner behind Boone’s UPN comedy “One on One,” starring Kyla Pratt and Flex Alexander, and the spinoff “Cuts.”

“One on One” ran for five seasons, from 2001 to 2006, making it one of the longest-lived series that Greenblatt-Janollari Studio produced during the banner’s 1997-2003 run.

“I’m so saddened at Eunetta’s passing,” Greenblatt told Variety. “She did three shows with me and David Janollari and she was one of the smartest and funniest writer/producers we ever worked with. But what really set her apart was her huge heart. She cared about every single person who worked on her shows and love just radiated from her. She will be missed by so many people.”

