Boomtown Rats Feature Doc Launches From New Music Banner BeyondTNC (EXCLUSIVE)

CREDIT: Beyond/TNC

Bob Geldof and the re-formed Boomtown Rats will talk about their legendary punk band in a new feature doc, “Boomtown.” It is one of the first two films from a new music producer-distributor that has been formed by Beyond Entertainment and TNC Media – BeyondTNC.

BeyondTNC will be launching “Boomtown” to international buyers in Cannes, as well as another feature doc, “Waiting: The Van Duren Story.” The latter tells the story of the titular Memphis musician who was tipped to become a major star, but faded into obscurity.

“Boomtown” was filmed in Dublin, London and New York. It features exclusive interviews with the four members of the re-grouped Boomtown Rats: Bob Geldof; Garry Roberts; Pete Briquette; and Simon Crowe. A host of big name artists also weigh in on the influential group including Bono, Sting, Sinead O’Connor and Dave Stewart.

Billy McGrath produces and directs through his Sideline Productions shingle. “Billy was a flat mate of Bob Geldof when they were younger so it’s a personal look at The Boomtown Rats, their impact on Irish culture, and them becoming one of the biggest bands in the world,” Michael Murphy, general manager, Beyond Distribution, told Variety.

Beyond has a pedigree in music programming, with Australian rock doc “Blood & Thunder,” among its previous efforts. It is currently co-producing “Backburning,” about iconic Australian rockers Midnight Oil. That is being distributed theatrically by Roadshow Entertainment and co-produced with Blink TV.

Bill Lord, Blink CEO, formed TNC Media, which pacted with Beyond on the new production and distribution joint venture. It has been over a year in the making. The new entity will originate projects as well as producing and co-producing. It will also pick up distribution rights to music content. The slate will be a mix of series and feature-length and single documentaries for music channels and platforms, as well as mainstream channels.

Lord said the plan is for certain BeyondTNC projects to have a release in theaters. “Theatrical will be a cornerstone of some of the projects we are working on,” he said. “If you look at developments in niche theatrical distribution in recent years it lends itself well to some of the thing we are looking at.”

As well as launching its first titles to buyers at the market, BeyondTNC is on the ground meeting with producers that have music-led projects.

